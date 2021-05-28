Mentally tough freshman Sharlize Palacios keeps UA teammates even-keeled

Palacios started hot in her UA career. She hit .324 over 13 games in last year’s pandemic-and-injury-shortened season. Given a chance to play her freshman season over again, she batted .326 with 15 home runs during the regular season while collecting All-Pac-12 first team and All-Pac-12 freshman team honors.

However, Palacios went hitless over the Wildcats’ final two regular-season series against Oregon and UCLA.

Stuck in a slump, she refused to panic. Palacios put extra work, talked to all her coaches and checked in with her father, Francisco. Then, she hit the batting cages.

“I wanted to make a different destiny for me in the postseason, so I just worked endless hours in the cage,” Palacios said. “… I know I’m a good hitter and I was trying to be a different type of hitter when I wasn’t doing well, and I was trying to take things too big. I don’t try to hit home runs; it just kind of happens for me. I know that’s weird to say, but I go for base hits up the middle … that’s my approach, and I just had to keep that approach and things work out for me.”

Similarly, the Wildcats will try to stay within themselves this weekend, even though a series win would put them back in the Women’s College World Series. Palacios has been among the players reminding her teammates to stay focused and have fun.