Mentally tough freshman Sharlize Palacios keeps UA teammates even-keeled

Sometimes, all you need to do is slow the game down and have fun.
The approach is working for UA slugger Sharlize Palacios, who found herself the hero of last weekend’s NCAA Regionals.
Saturday against Ole Miss, Palacios walked up to the plate with the bases loaded. With no pressure and no nerves, Palacios — Arizona’s designated player — crushed a grand slam to give the Wildcats an eight-run lead. They would win that game, and one the following day, to advance to this weekend’s super regional against No. 6 Arkansas. Palacios finished the weekend 8 for 13 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.
Not bad for a freshman playing in the first postseason of her career.
UA coach Mike Candrea said when he recruited her that “she lived for the big moments.”
“I never have seen her get rattled, and she’s got really good composure,” Candrea said. “For a kid of her age, I have a lot of confidence in her that she’s going to be able to get good pitches and put good swings on it.
“It goes back to how she’s grown up. Her dad has been a big influence in her life. Her dad was a baseball player and her sister plays softball — she’s been around the game forever. I think when you’re around the game that much, you’d have a tendency to grow mentally, as well as you do with your skill set. I think that’s where Palacios is right now. I think she’s very strong. She has very strong mental game she’s got emotional stability and she’s got good physical tools.”
Palacios started hot in her UA career. She hit .324 over 13 games in last year’s pandemic-and-injury-shortened season. Given a chance to play her freshman season over again, she batted .326 with 15 home runs during the regular season while collecting All-Pac-12 first team and All-Pac-12 freshman team honors.
However, Palacios went hitless over the Wildcats’ final two regular-season series against Oregon and UCLA.
Stuck in a slump, she refused to panic. Palacios put extra work, talked to all her coaches and checked in with her father, Francisco. Then, she hit the batting cages.
“I wanted to make a different destiny for me in the postseason, so I just worked endless hours in the cage,” Palacios said. “… I know I’m a good hitter and I was trying to be a different type of hitter when I wasn’t doing well, and I was trying to take things too big. I don’t try to hit home runs; it just kind of happens for me. I know that’s weird to say, but I go for base hits up the middle … that’s my approach, and I just had to keep that approach and things work out for me.”
Similarly, the Wildcats will try to stay within themselves this weekend, even though a series win would put them back in the Women’s College World Series. Palacios has been among the players reminding her teammates to stay focused and have fun.
“I think her big mentality right now is to breathe,” senior Dejah Mulipola said. “She tells me that all the time when I go to bat … to breathe. She tells other batters to breathe. I think as freshman, that’s huge coming from them. To tell an upperclassman like ‘Hey, breathe; have your at-bat,’ I think that’s just a cool thing because our younger girls are … it’s like they’ve been here before, and they haven’t. They have that experience, they have that maturity and I think that speaks tributes to their character.”
Candrea says his freshman is exceeding expectations already.
“I tell people all the time (when) they ask about recruiting classes I said, ‘Well, ask me when they are juniors and I’ll tell you how good they are,’” Candrea said. “Palacios is one of those kids right now that is above the curve. She’s really settled down and played very mature softball at an early age and it’s fun to watch.”
Palacios wasn’t always this way. As a true freshman in 2020, she said she was “tense and put a lot of pressure on myself.” It didn’t help that she endured two injuries and was catching in place of Mulipola, who took the season off to train with the United States Olympic team.
Palacios’ older sister, Sashel, helped her loosen up. Sashel, a fellow catcher, played for ASU in college and now plays both professionally and for Team Mexico.
Sharlize Palacios took the advice. Saturday, she showed her teammates and the softball world exactly what happens when you have fun.
“I just love the pressure situations — I mean, I thrive on them,” she said. “They’re not always going to go my way but when they do, it’s awesome.”
And while the Wildcats are focused on beating Arkansas, a peek at the future shows that there’s plenty to be excited about. Palacios will take over for Mulipola behind the plate next season and should, with more experience, only improve offensively.
“She’s putting up video-game numbers,” Mulipola siad. “She’s hit so many home runs, more than I hit my freshman year. To see what’s to come in the future is going to be exciting. It’s giving me chills right now just talking about it because she is a great player and person. I’m very excited to watch that and to know that the program is going to be in good hands with another catcher behind the plate like her.”