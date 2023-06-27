This summer, each member of the Star’s sports team will assemble a list of the five most memorable Arizona games they’ve covered since joining the beat. This week, PJ Brown will reflect on five women’s basketball and softball games:

Brown’s No. 3:

Longtime UA softball coach Mike Candrea’s final game as Arizona’s leader

What went down: Arizona loses 4-3 to FSU at Women’s College World Series on June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Arizona took a 2-0 lead on a solo shot by Malia Martinez and a sac fly off Carlie Scupin’s bat. FSU came back to take a three run lead on a homer by Dani Morgan. The Wildcats battled back to tie it at 3-3 in the top of the seventh but couldn’t shut the door leaving the Seminoles three more outs to walk off. Kaley Mudge scored on a long fly ball to give the Seminoles the win.

What we wrote at the time:

The former Arizona Wildcats players packed into USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday sporting their old white home jerseys — some with Women’s College World Series patches on the sleeves.

Over the next two hours, Kenzie Fowler, Chrissy Alexander, Lindsay Cunningham, Erika Barnes and others tried to will the UA to win.

They weren’t ready to send this year’s Wildcats home just yet. Especially not on this day.

The cheers and “U of A” chants began again after Florida State’s Cassidy Davis lifted an RBI sacrifice fly to left field off reliever Mariah Lopez in the seventh inning, giving the Seminoles a 4-3 win. This time, it was an appreciation.”

Saturday’s loss likely means the end of an era, one that Arizona softball players and fans have been dreading. Rumors have circled all week that legendary coach Mike Candrea would be retiring at the end of his 36th season in Tucson. Candrea’s 24 WCWS appearances and eight national championships make him among the best in the sport’s history.

— PJ Brown

Player of the game: Candrea. It always comes down to the man they affectionally call “Coach.”

By the numbers: 1,674; 24; 11; 8 and 1.

Candrea led the Wildcats to 24 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, 11 World Series and eight national championships. He also won 1,674 games along the way, one gold and one silver medal in the Olympics.

The aftermath: Just a few days later Candrea officially retired and passed the bat to former UA standout Caitlin Lowe.

More former Wildcats came to his retirement announcement at McKale Center in Tucson the following Tuesday.

As Arizona Ahtletic Director Dave Heeke said, they gathered to “tip our caps to one of the all-time greats.

“He put the sport of softball on the map. He was instrumental in his growth, nationally and internationally,” Heeke added. “He made Arizona softball the standard. The standard, the example for any other program in this country to follow. He was a trailblazer.”

Candrea not only turned Arizona into one of the elite programs in the country, but he changed the game of softball in so many ways and changed his players’ lives.

For the Wildcats, there wasn’t just a player-coach relationship, he was family.

Amy Chellevold Hillenbrand asked Candrea to be part of her wedding party and said this about her former coach and boss: “He looked after all of us like we were his own and he had a hand in raising each and every one of us and not one of us was the same. He helped to mold us into who we are and our parents could be happy because they entrusted him with our care. His personal touch he put into every one of our lives. It wasn’t just going to a program, playing and leaving. You became part of the family. It stays with you.”

He’s presence was also felt elsewhere on the UA campus.

From young coaches like Adia Barnes to those who were around a while, like former UA volleyball coach Dave Rubio, who retired in January of 2023, Candrea as looked at as a role mode. Rubio called him that, and said that softball’s “unprecedented growth and popularity” was because of Candrea.

Candrea stayed on as a special assistant to Heeke and to continue to share his wisdom with Wildcat coaches and administration.

Personal reflections: This one was bigger than the actual game. All postseason long the Wildcats were playing for Coach and this time it was no different.

Even before the first pitch, the vibe at the WCWS was bittersweet. As I stood in the stands talking to former Wildcat stars before the game I could sense the excitement for the game, as well as the impending sadness that after 36 years, it was all coming to an end.

While it wasn’t official yet that Candrea was retiring, everyone knew.

Even Candrea’s brother Nick — who was also a softball coach — made his first trip to WCWS to cheer on the Wildcats and the man who started it all one last time.