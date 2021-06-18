Mike Candrea's Wildcats owned OKC during decades spent at Women's College World Series

1995: Arizona falls to UCLA’s ace Tanya Harding — a ringer — in a 4-2 loss for the title. The Bruins’ Australian ace would then leave school without taking a final exam or completing one credit in her three classes. It takes two years for the NCAA to punish UCLA. The Bruins are forced to forfeit the title but remain in the record books as the winner — with an asterisk.

1996: With three key players redshirting — Leah O’Brien, Leah Braatz and Nancy Evans — Arizona recaptures the title in another Pac-10 showdown. This time, it’s No. 1-seeded Washington that falls to the Wildcats 6-4 in the championship.

1997: The Wildcats rout UCLA 10-2, exacting some revenge on a program that cheated to win two years earlier. Arizona scores a pair of runs in the first inning, and tacks on four runs — two on walks and two more on an error — in the second inning. Four more come in the fifth.

Three Wildcats make the All-Tournament team: O’Brien, Evans and Alison Johnsen.

1998: Evans allows one run in the WCWS finals, but that’s all Fresno State needs to beat the Wildcats 1-0. The Bulldogs become the first non-Pac-10 team since 1987 to win a softball title.