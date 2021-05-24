'Moments that we dream about': UA seniors stand tall after slow start against Ole Miss

“ “I think that these are the moments that we dream about as young athletes, and I couldn’t have asked for it to work out better.… it was a very special night.”

“Having the fans there that was, that was an extra element for us and took us to the next level because we’ve been missing that. But I’m glad I’m here as Arizona Wildcat. I’m glad I got to finish my career Rita with that. It was awesome.”

Other seniors contributed to the win with their bats, fielding and leadership. Malia Martinez started off the scoring in the fourth inning with her 11th home run of the season. She hit one over the centerfield wall driving in two-runs. Reyna Carranco tied the game at 6 the next inning with a perfectly-placed single over a drawn-in infield, who was thinking she would slap-hit. Dejah Mulipola clubbed three hits and secured a foul ball near the netting in the seventh for the second out.

The seniors picked up 10 of the UA’s 19 hits and accounted for half of its 12 runs.

The Wildcats have now won seven straight regionals, giving them 31 in program history.

“I’m not going to lie, we knew that from the very beginning. Even woke up to a text from Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza … she was reminiscing of all our times at Rita and how today’s the day we can do this — to have that mentality from the very beginning,” Martinez said. “Of course, we were amped up, but we know what we can do. I’m just so incredibly proud of not only our seniors, our entire team, because that was incredible. … I can’t think of a better way to finish it off here.”