NCAA Regional a reunion for UA, Ole Miss teams that last met in 2019

However, their biggest offensive star has been struggling of late. Shortstop Jessie Harper, who was named the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year for softball on Wednesday, went 2 for 11 with six strikeouts last weekend. Candrea said Harper’s struggles — she has 13 home runs this season after belting 29 in 2019, the last time Arizona and Ole Miss played — are the result of her reacting too quickly.

“When your eyes are not working well in this game, it’s hard to hit,” Candrea said. “I can tell, most of the time, when Jess is making decisions really early and therefore going to chase some bad pitches. When she’s making decisions at the right time, then she will have a tendency to lay off those pitches. It’s not just Jessie but all of our hitters; we sometimes cheat too much.”

The Wildcats will need to get more from pitchers Mariah Lopez, Alyssa Denham and Hanah Bowen if they hope to make a playoff push. The UA’s pitchers posted a 2.22 team ERA during the regular season, but the figure jumped to 3.01 in games against Pac-12 foes. Arizona allowed 28 runs over the last two weekends of the regular season while going 3-5 overall and 1-5 in league play. By comparison, it allowed 36 runs in all of April — a month that included 17 games.