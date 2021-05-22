NCAA Regional notes: Playoffs a homecoming for visiting shortstops; Cats 'D' among best ever

Inside pitch

• UA director of recruiting operations Stacy Iveson was inducted into the NJCAA Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for her coaching career at Pima College and Yavapai College. She won two championships at each school and was named NJCAA National Coach of the Year four times over her nine years.

• Through its first two games of the regional, Arizona has amassed 21 hits and belted five home runs. Mulipola hit two of those long balls — including one that cleared the left-field bleachers Saturday. She was held hitless in Friday's opener. “This morning I woke up, it was a new day, the sun is still shining but it wasn't the end of the world, and I went to (UA assistant coach) Cait (Lowe’s) office and watched a little bit of film,” Mulipola said. “I've said in previous interviews that she is a big part of why I have success at the plate. We bounce a lot of ideas off of each other. She tells me what I do what I need to adjust. We just had a game plan moving into today. And it worked.”