NCAA Regional notes: Playoffs a homecoming for visiting shortstops; Cats 'D' among best ever

This weekend's NCAA Regionals mark a homecoming for two shortstops from the state of Arizona — neither of whom play for the UA.
Ole Miss freshman Blaise Biringer and UMBC’s fifth-year senior Maddie Daigneau returned home for the regionals, which continued Saturday at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Biringer, a Nogales native who played at Cienega High School, started 52 of the 55 regular season games for the Rebels, hitting .328. Saturday, she went 2 for 4 with a double in Ole Miss' 12-6 loss to the Wildcats.
Biringer's opponents included a few close friends. She played alongside Arizona's Carlie Scupin, Izzy Pacho and Alayna Hicks on the Oro Valley Sun Cats club team.
Daigneau, a New River native who attended Boulder Creek High School, is wrapping up a prolific college career. UMBC's leader in triples (16) was excited to step onto the field at Hillenbrand. She led off Friday's game against the Wildcats with a hit off UA pitcher Hanah Bowen.
“I actually was pretty relaxed,” Daigneau said. “It was cool to play at such a great stadium on such a beautiful field. … it felt like home.”
The 90-club
Arizona fans had been on Jessie Harper home run watch since May 9, when she belted her 89th career longball.
No. 90 came in the bottom of the third inning Friday night, giving Arizona a 2-0 lead against UMBC. It came on a pitch that wasn’t high enough from Retrievers’ pitcher, Courtney Coppersmith, who entered the game with the third-best era (0.65) in the nation.
“You're going up against the best of the best at this point, Coopersmith said. “You leave one even just a little tiny bit fatter … it's gonna leave.”
Harper is now tied with UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for third-most all-time. Oklahoma's Lauren Chamberlain holds the all-time record with 95; ex-Wildact Katiyana Mauga is second with 92.
Steady fielding
Arizona’s defense has been sharp all weekend.
Malia Martinez has a .950 fielding percentage at third base, while Harper, the Wildcats' shortstop, carries a .969 mark.
The Wildcats currently sport the highest team fielding percentage — .986 — in program history. Should it hold, Arizona's mark would be second all-time; Tennessee’s posted a .988 mark in in 2007.
Harper credits coach Mike Candrea for the Wildcats' strength in the field.
“Coach is an amazing fungo hitter — he’s pretty special,” Harper said. “He can say, ‘I want the ball in that corner right there,' and he hits it to us. He tests us a lot at practice, but we have a lot of senior leadership and a lot of infielders that have been here before. … I definitely say it's coach's magic fungo.
"He's pretty special. He's out there hitting every single day. Even when his back hurts, he's working extra hard for us to make sure that we're prepared. All props to coach.”
Inside pitch
• UA director of recruiting operations Stacy Iveson was inducted into the NJCAA Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for her coaching career at Pima College and Yavapai College. She won two championships at each school and was named NJCAA National Coach of the Year four times over her nine years.
• Through its first two games of the regional, Arizona has amassed 21 hits and belted five home runs. Mulipola hit two of those long balls — including one that cleared the left-field bleachers Saturday. She was held hitless in Friday's opener. “This morning I woke up, it was a new day, the sun is still shining but it wasn't the end of the world, and I went to (UA assistant coach) Cait (Lowe’s) office and watched a little bit of film,” Mulipola said. “I've said in previous interviews that she is a big part of why I have success at the plate. We bounce a lot of ideas off of each other. She tells me what I do what I need to adjust. We just had a game plan moving into today. And it worked.”