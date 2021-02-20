Nerves gone, third-ranked Wildcats cruise to 12-0 win over New Mexico

Palomino-Cardozo, once again in the leadoff spot in her sixth year as a Wildcat, brought her average to .700 with a 2-for-2 performance against New Mexico. Behind her, second baseman Reyna Carranco and catcher Dejah Mulipola each contributed a double to help the Wildcats close the door early against the Lobos.

It was the kind of game where the crowd would have plenty of chances to cheer, but this year, no fans are allowed, making the Hillenbrand Stadium sound a little like the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre behind the center field wall. However, even without the noise, the Wildcats know they’re still performing, noting the viewers from afar and those lined up peering through the fence outside the stadium.

“We know they’re watching, so we go out and play for them,” Palomino-Cardozo said Friday.