New UA softball coach Caitlin Lowe will make $225K annually as part of 5-year deal

Caitlin Lowe will make $225,000 annually plus bonuses as part of a five-year deal to replace Mike Candrea as the Arizona Wildcats’ softball coach, according to contract details obtained by the Star Wednesday in response to a public records request.

The contract, which was signed by Lowe on Sept. 28 and UA president Robert C. Robbins on Oct. 6, triples the $75,000 Lowe made last season as the Wildcats’ associate head coach. Her new deal also includes performance and academic bonuses.

Lowe was named Arizona’s new coach on June 7, the same day Candrea retired following 36 years, 1,674 wins, 24 Women’s College World Series appearances and a record eight national championships. Candrea was making $345,000 annually when he left his coaching job. He remains on staff as an adviser to other UA coaches, though his new salary terms have not yet been released. The Star placed a public records request for them four months ago.