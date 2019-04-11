• Fox Sports Arizona will host the inaugural “Baseball Day Arizona” on Saturday. The 24 hours of baseball and softball programming will be highlighted by three live game broadcasts featuring Arizona teams — including high school baseball, college softball and Major League Baseball.

The tripleheader will start with the high school game between Corona del Sol and Desert Vista, followed by Arizona at Grand Canyon. At 5 p.m., the Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres.

Barry Buetel will call the UA-GCU softball game, with two-time UA softball All-American Kenzie Fowler will serve as the game analyst.