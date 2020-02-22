No. 5-ranked Arizona softball team ends Mary Nutter Classic with 2-0 win over Auburn

Alyssa Denham fired a four-hit shutout as the No. 5-ranked Arizona softball team finished the Mary Nutter Classic with a 2-0 win over Auburn on Saturday in Palm Springs, California.
Denham, who shut out San Diego State on Friday, struck out four and walked two while not allowing an extra-base hit to the Tigers.
The Wildcats (12-3) were held to two hits and committed three errors in the victory.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza scored Janelle Meono on a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put Arizona up 1-0. Ivy Davis then drove in the game's final run with another sac fly that scored Carli Campbell in the fourth.
UA finished with a 3-2 record at the event, beating No. 18 Missouri, San Diego State and Auburn while losing to Texas A&M and No. 7 Florida.
Auburn fell to 9-6 on the season.
UA next competes at the Easton Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, from Friday through Sunday. The Wildcats will play two games against Alabama, two against McNeese State and one against Texas-Arlington.
No. 10 Alabama eliminated Arizona from the Women's College World Series last year, but is just 8-5 this season.