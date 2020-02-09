No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats softball team run-rules No. 12 Tennessee in Tempe

The Arizona softball team easily passed its first tough test of the season, routing No. 12 Tennessee 8-0 in a mercy-rule win at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe on Sunday night.
No. 5 UA (5-0) scored five times in the first and then three more times in the fifth to end the game.
The Wildcats had six hits and drew six walks in the win. Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza had three RBIs, with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and then a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth that ended the game.
Ivy Davis added RBI singles in the first and fifth.
Alyssa Denham (2-0) fired a five-hit shutout, walking two and striking out four to drop the Volunteers to 3-1 on the year.
Arizona will host the Hillenbrand Invitational from Friday through Sunday. UA will take on Long Beach State and Northern Iowa on Friday, Bryant and No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday and then Long Beach State again on Sunday.