No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats softball team run-rules No. 12 Tennessee in Tempe

No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats softball team run-rules No. 12 Tennessee in Tempe

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats softball logo NEW

The Arizona softball team easily passed its first tough test of the season, routing No. 12 Tennessee 8-0 in a mercy-rule win at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe on Sunday night.

No. 5 UA (5-0) scored five times in the first and then three more times in the fifth to end the game.

The Wildcats had six hits and drew six walks in the win. Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza had three RBIs, with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and then a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth that ended the game.

Ivy Davis added RBI singles in the first and fifth.

Alyssa Denham (2-0) fired a five-hit shutout, walking two and striking out four to drop the Volunteers to 3-1 on the year.

Arizona will host the Hillenbrand Invitational from Friday through Sunday. UA will take on Long Beach State and Northern Iowa on Friday, Bryant and No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday and then Long Beach State again on Sunday.

Hillenbrand Invitational

FRIDAY

Bryant vs. Long Beach State, 9 a.m.

Bryant vs. No. 3 Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m.

Long Beach State at No. 5 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at No. 5 Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Northern Iowa vs. Bryant, 9 a.m.

Bryant at No. 5 Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Long Beach State, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 5 Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Long Beach State, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Oklahoma vs. Northern Iowa, 10 a.m.

Long Beach State at No. 5 Arizona, 12:30 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News