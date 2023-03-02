In hindsight, Arizona softball coach Caitlin Lowe sees plenty of benefit to the two-week, East Coast road trip her team endured not long ago. To Lowe, the No. 18 Wildcats needed the test.

“The whole 10-day swing was huge for us. We had quite literally everything thrown at us, which is exciting to see in February," Lowe said. “We faced some of the best pitching in the county. ... It’s nice to do that right off the bat and kind of see how they respond. Now this week, knowing what we need to work on.”

Arizona is back home this weekend, playing host to the five-team Hillenbrand Invitational Friday through Sunday. Home has been good the Wildcats so far this season. Arizona is 11-5 on the season, with five of those wins coming in the season-opening Candrea Classic.

That came before five games in Clearwater, Florida, and the next five in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at last week's Razorback Invitational. Arizona finished that showcase 3-2 with a win over No. 7 Arkansas and two over Drake. Lowe said she wanted her team to be tested in a hostile environment against a top-10 team.

“I was happy to get in their environment where they were comfortable and in front of their home fans,” Lowe said. “Definitely competitive games. We have a team that’s tapping on the door waiting to bust through.

"The biggest thing is we had so many opportunities, and we are putting ourselves in the right situations," she added. "It’s just executing."

Senior pitcher Devyn Netz has been a dual threat for the Wildcats. At the plate, she has five home runs and 15 RBIs. In the circle, Netz has an ERA of 1.91.

“She competes, and when she gets mechanical and thinks too much we see her go downwards,” Lowe said. "The pitching ERA and hitting, she just has that competitive edge about her. She goes out and wants to beat a pitcher just like she wants to beat a hitter. Now that she’s healthy, she looks like her most strongest, most confident version of herself right now, and I think that spreads to our team too.”

Arizona pitchers have been keeping their team in striking distance in close games against some top teams. The win over Arkansas is one of two for Arizona already this season over teams ranked in the top 10 nationally. Three of Arizona's losses have been by just one run and another by only two runs.

“For pitchers, it’s keeping our hitters in it. That’s the name of the game at this level.” Netz said. “Keep your offense in it as long as possible. (A pitcher's job) is to just make sure that I’m letting my defense work behind me and letting my offense come up and score big runs.”

Netz's performance at Arkansas earned her Pac-12 Player of the Week and D1Softball.com national Player of the Week honors. In five games she hit four home runs, posted a 1.143 slugging percentage and collected 10 RBIs while throwing 16⅔ innings and allowing just five earned runs.

“It was cool," Netz said. "I didn’t really know until I was doing my homework yesterday, and they were like, 'Congratulations.' And I was like, 'On what?' It’s a cool honor to have.”

Following a single midweek game against Cal-State Bakersfield Wednesday — a 9-1 Arizona win — the Wildcats open Hillenbrand Invitational play Friday at 4 p.m. against Weber State, immediately followed by a game against Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. Arizona will also face Nebraska and Cal-State Northridge into the weekend. The invitational's first game, between Nebraska and Weber State, is at 10 a.m. Friday.