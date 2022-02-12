No. 2 Crimson Tide blasts five homers to run-rule No. 9 Wildcats

"And really what I told the girls is they just executed the game better than us. I mean, I think in all aspects, and that's where we want to be, and it's about what we do from now until then.”

Bowen didn’t allow any hits for the first two innings, but then the ’Bama bats exploded. Over the next three innings, the Crimson Tide would hit five home runs, two triples on eight hits.

Kilfoyl started it off in the third inning by crushing a home run to the left field bleachers. Ashley Prange followed with a triple on a ball that got passed Janelle Meoño, who slid on one knee, while the ball skidded passed her and went all the way to the center field wall. The Crimson Tide added another run on a fly ball that popped in and out of Meoño’s glove as Jenna Johnson also ended up on third base. Johnson scored on an error when Bowen overthrew first base on a grounder.

“I was playing too deep and I was playing too shallow. They beat me twice,” Meoño said.

With runners on first and second, Abby Doerr cleared the bases with a home run to left field, giving Alabama a 6-0 lead. Arizona freshman pitcher Madi Elish came in to relieve Bowen. Elish got out of the inning after giving up a hit when the runner, Megan Bloodworth left the base early.