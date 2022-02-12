No. 2 Crimson Tide blasts five homers to run-rule No. 9 Wildcats

It was billed as the big rematch — Alabama against Arizona; Montana Fouts vs Hanah Bowen.
Fouts had eliminated UA in the 2019 Women's College World Series, and then struck out 16 Wildcats in the WCWS opener last year in a 5-1 Alabama win.
Fans were expecting to see this matchup when they walked into the stands Saturday night — only to find out that Fouts wouldn’t be pitching. She had started for Alabama against Oregon State earlier Saturday afternoon — striking out 14 in the Crimson Tide's win.
Instead, the sold-out crowd watched as No. 2 Alabama (3-0) used another pitcher, Lexi Kilfoyl, to shut down Arizona’s hitters in an 11-0 victory in five innings at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium Saturday night in the Candrea Classic.
Former UA coach Mike Candrea started out the evening with the first pitch and a hug for catcher Sharlize Palacios.
“(Fouts) threw against Oregon State so we knew we could see both (players) and we prepared for both so no excuses on that whatsoever,” UA coach Caitlin Lowe said. “I think someone like Lexie, who keeps the ball down and off speed, especially with this ballpark works, too. They have a great defense behind them and they played better defense than us today.
"And really what I told the girls is they just executed the game better than us. I mean, I think in all aspects, and that's where we want to be, and it's about what we do from now until then.”
Bowen didn’t allow any hits for the first two innings, but then the ’Bama bats exploded. Over the next three innings, the Crimson Tide would hit five home runs, two triples on eight hits.
Kilfoyl started it off in the third inning by crushing a home run to the left field bleachers. Ashley Prange followed with a triple on a ball that got passed Janelle Meoño, who slid on one knee, while the ball skidded passed her and went all the way to the center field wall. The Crimson Tide added another run on a fly ball that popped in and out of Meoño’s glove as Jenna Johnson also ended up on third base. Johnson scored on an error when Bowen overthrew first base on a grounder.
“I was playing too deep and I was playing too shallow. They beat me twice,” Meoño said.
With runners on first and second, Abby Doerr cleared the bases with a home run to left field, giving Alabama a 6-0 lead. Arizona freshman pitcher Madi Elish came in to relieve Bowen. Elish got out of the inning after giving up a hit when the runner, Megan Bloodworth left the base early.
Bowen finished her day giving up four hits, six runs — four of them earned — two walks and a 3.17 ERA.
Two more runs followed for the Crimson Tide in the fourth inning on home runs from Dallis Goodnight and Prange (3 for 3, triple, two homers, four RBIs) to give Alabama an 8-0 lead.
Kilfoyl only allowed two Wildcat runners — with no one making it past first base. The righty finished with three strikeouts, two hits and one walk and enticed 10 groundouts.
“She was throwing pretty hard,” Palacios said. “I think none of us went up there not looking ready to hit. I think all of us took good swings those at-bats and we just didn't connect.”
The Wildcats close out the Candrea Classic with a matchup against New Mexico at 2 p.m. Sunday.
How do they move on from the loss?
“I think short memory,” Lowe said. “Got to get over this one and really just play our game. They know that that's not us. And I think the only place where the game got fast on this tonight was defense. hey really know that that's not us because that's our strong suit. So just hoping that we can come out and be ourselves on that end of the ball tomorrow.
Inside pitch
- UA used three pitchers – Bowen, Elish and Jessie Fontes. For Elish, the freshman and the sophomore Fontes getting in the circle early can only help later in the season. “I think it was huge for them to get those moments and what I told them was, ‘It's what motivates you when you go in the bullpen now from now on — until the end of the year. Now you know what it looks like and now when you go out there hopefully there's a fire within your belly a little bit to get better,’” Lowe said. “I know that's what losses do for me. I know that looking at their faces tonight is going to be what they do for them, too.”
- Meoño and Carlie Scupin accounted for the Wildcats' only hits.