No. 2 UA softball team improves to 12-0 with shutout of host South Florida

The No. 2-ranked Arizona softball team picked up its 10th mercy-rule victory in 12 games Sunday, routing host South Florida 8-0 in Tampa.

UA (12-0) scored four times in the fourth and added three more runs in the fifth to quickly break open what had been a 0-0 game through three innings.

Dejah Mulipola homered twice —giving her six on the season —and Sharlize Palacios also went deep in the win. Mulipola was 2 for 3 and drove in four runs.

Janelle Meono and Carlie Scupin each had three hits for UA, which has outscored its opponents 108-13. The Wildcats’ only games this year that have gone the distance was a 5-2 victory over New Mexico on Feb. 19 and a 3-2 eight-inning win over Oregon State on Feb. 28.

Alyssa Denham (6-0) picked up her second win in two days with 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings. She struck out six and allowed one hit.

UA continues its Florida road trip Monday with a game at No. 22 UCF at 1 p.m. Arizona will play Florida A&M and Florida State later this week.