 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 2 UA softball team improves to 12-0 with shutout of host South Florida
Softball: No. 2 Arizona 8, South Florida 0

No. 2 UA softball team improves to 12-0 with shutout of host South Florida

Arizona Wildcats UA softball logo 2020 NEW

The No. 2-ranked Arizona softball team picked up its 10th mercy-rule victory in 12 games Sunday, routing host South Florida 8-0 in Tampa.

UA (12-0) scored four times in the fourth and added three more runs in the fifth to quickly break open what had been a 0-0 game through three innings.

Dejah Mulipola homered twice —giving her six on the season —and Sharlize Palacios also went deep in the win. Mulipola was 2 for 3 and drove in four runs.

Janelle Meono and Carlie Scupin each had three hits for UA, which has outscored its opponents 108-13. The Wildcats’ only games this year that have gone the distance was a 5-2 victory over New Mexico on Feb. 19 and a 3-2 eight-inning win over Oregon State on Feb. 28.

Alyssa Denham (6-0) picked up her second win in two days with 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings. She struck out six and allowed one hit.

UA continues its Florida road trip Monday with a game at No. 22 UCF at 1 p.m. Arizona will play Florida A&M and Florida State later this week.

Monday

Who: No. 2 Arizona (12-0) at No. 22 UCF (12-3)

When: 1 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes says Arizona's 'defensive intensity' carried team to 16-point win

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News