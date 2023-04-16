Former Wildcat Sharlize Palacios’s three-run homer certainly started things off Sunday for No. 2 UCLA at No. 24 Arizona.
But Bruin freshman Megan Grant all but finished UCLA’s rout of the host Wildcats. Grant went deep twice — a solo shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth — as the Pac-12-leading Bruins completed a three-game sweep with a 14-5 win over the Wildcats at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson.
Palacios, one of Arizona's most feared hitters the last two seasons before transferring to UCLA after Arizona’s 2022 Women’s College World Series appearance last season, plated three with her first-inning homer off UA starter Devyn Netz.
Palacios also had a three-run homer Saturday night in UCLA’s come-from-behind 8-4 win. The Bruins (39-4, 15-3 Pac-12) started off the eventual sweep with an 8-0 win Friday.
In ninth place out of the Pac-12’s 10 teams, Arizona (24-18, 3-11) has now lost 10 consecutive conference games. While the Wildcats are 6-0 against non-conference teams in that span, Arizona’s next chance, a three-game series at No. 19 Oregon (27-17, 7-7) starting Friday, will distance more than a full month between Pac-12 wins for the Wildcats.
Netz was pulled Saturday after just one out in the first. She allowed four earned runs on four hits. But Arizona’s relievers didn’t have much more luck. Ali Blanchard, Brianna Hardy, Aissa Silva and Sydney Somerndike combined to give up nine earned runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out three in 4⅔ innings.
UA freshman Dakota Kennedy sparked Arizona offensively to the third-highest run output against UCLA this season. Kennedy was 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Before heading to Eugene, Oregon, the Wildcats get a mid-week conference reprieve, albeit on the road, when they face Grand Canyon (33-9) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Phoenix.
Photos: University of Arizona falls 8-0 to UCLA, Pac 12 softball
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's shortstop Sophia Carroll (00) gets to a high chopper by UCLA batter Anna Vines (20) but can’t get the out, giving up an infield single in the second inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Members of the bleacher crowd react to UCLA’s Maya Brady’s (7) two RBI homer landing in their midst in the third inning of their Pac 12 softball game against Arizona at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023. The hit staked the Bruins to a 5-0 lead.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's third baseman Blaise Biringer (30) keeps a shot down the line by UCLA batter Jordan Woolery (15) in front of her and recovered to record the third Bruin out in the first inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's starter Aissa Silva (3) gloves a high chopper by UCLA’s Aaliyah Jordan (23) to get an out in the second inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's right fielder Tayler Biehl (2) just misses coming down with the catch as UCLA’s Aaliyah Jordan (23) gets a solo homer in the fifth inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
UCLA’s second baseman Anna Vines (20) gets the good hop to throw out Arizona batter Sophia Carroll (00) in the fifth inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's batter Dakota Kennedy (4) drops a surprise bunt for a hit against UCLA in the fifth inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
UCLA’s shortstop Maya Brady (7) can’t handle the grounder by Arizona leadoff hitter Allie Skaggs (9) in the sixth inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
UCLA’s shortstop Maya Brady (7) tags Arizona runner Allie Skaggs (9) on her way to third for a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's right fielder Tayler Biehl (2) gets driven to the track on a liner by UCLA batter Megan Grant (43) in the seventh inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's infielder Sophia Carroll (00) runs down a bloop into no-man’s land behind second base to throw out UCLA hitter Sharlize Palacios (13) in the seventh inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's Sophia Carroll (00) dives in ahead of the tag from UCLA’s third baseman Rachel Cid (27), going from first to third on a slicing single into left by pinch hitter Izzy Pacho in the seventh inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona runner Paige Dimler (22) just beats the tag from UCLA’s first baseman Alyssa Garcia (19) on a pick-off attempt in the seventh inning of their Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's batter Devyn Netz (34) looks heavenward after taking a called third strike with the bases loaded for the final out in the Wildcats’ 8-0 loss to UCLA at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
UCLA reliever Taylor Tinsley (32) gets loose in the bullpen late the game against Arizona at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona pitcher Brianna Hardy (11) takes some throws in the bullpen just before first pitch against UCLA at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona softball vs UCLA
Arizona's catcher Olivia DiNardo (26) takes some long throws from centerfield as the Wildcats get warmed up to face UCLA in a Pac 12 softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Softball coach Caitlin Lowe discusses how competitive her team is, in addition to providing insight into the play of her team's freshman — for hitters, that includes their composure at the plate; for pitchers, the desire to have the ball in their hands. Lowe spoke to local media Mar. 14, 2023 at Mike Candrea Field at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium. Video by Devin Homer/Special to the Arizona Daily Star
Photos: Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe's Monique Bustamante (31) gets a high five as she stakes the Lancers to 6-0 lead with a first inning grand slam against Tucson at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Salpointe rolled to an 18-2 run-rule win on the night.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
The crowd ducks as Tucson's centerfielder Julissa Lopez (3) can’t make the grab on Salpointe's Gianna Payne’s three RBI homer in the fifth inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Tucson's shortstop Yami Villa (12) eyes a grounder by Salpointe's Alma Garcia for the first out in the top of the first inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Tucson's Lina Cota throws in relief in the first inning against Salpointe at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Tucson's Yami Villa comes home with the Badgers’ first run of the game on a wild pitch in the first inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe's starter Arianna Flores (7) gets whacked on a comebacker off the bat of Tucson's Jaliyah Grigsby in the first inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe's third baseman Monique Bustamante (31) gets a slow roller by Tucson's Jorgina Grant for an out in the second inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Tucson's first baseman Aaliyah Julio (14) can’t get the handle on a roller up the line by Salpointe's Gianna Mares (11) in the fourth inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe's Alma Garcia (18) celebrates her lead off double against Tucson in the fifth inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe's Allie Hayes (17) gets under Tucson's second baseman Ava Hammond (10) for an RBI double in the fifth inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe's Gianna Payne gets high fived at third after knocking a three RBI homer in the fifth inning against Tucson at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson, high school softball
Salpointe's Allie Hayes (17) gets mobbed by teammates, including Gianna Mares (11), left, after her grand slam in the fifth inning of their softball game at Cherry Fields, Tucson, Ariz., April 12, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Contact Brett Fera at
bfera@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brettfera
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!