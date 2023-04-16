Former Wildcat Sharlize Palacios’s three-run homer certainly started things off Sunday for No. 2 UCLA at No. 24 Arizona.

But Bruin freshman Megan Grant all but finished UCLA’s rout of the host Wildcats. Grant went deep twice — a solo shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth — as the Pac-12-leading Bruins completed a three-game sweep with a 14-5 win over the Wildcats at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson.

Palacios, one of Arizona's most feared hitters the last two seasons before transferring to UCLA after Arizona’s 2022 Women’s College World Series appearance last season, plated three with her first-inning homer off UA starter Devyn Netz.

Palacios also had a three-run homer Saturday night in UCLA’s come-from-behind 8-4 win. The Bruins (39-4, 15-3 Pac-12) started off the eventual sweep with an 8-0 win Friday.

In ninth place out of the Pac-12’s 10 teams, Arizona (24-18, 3-11) has now lost 10 consecutive conference games. While the Wildcats are 6-0 against non-conference teams in that span, Arizona’s next chance, a three-game series at No. 19 Oregon (27-17, 7-7) starting Friday, will distance more than a full month between Pac-12 wins for the Wildcats.

Netz was pulled Saturday after just one out in the first. She allowed four earned runs on four hits. But Arizona’s relievers didn’t have much more luck. Ali Blanchard, Brianna Hardy, Aissa Silva and Sydney Somerndike combined to give up nine earned runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out three in 4⅔ innings.

UA freshman Dakota Kennedy sparked Arizona offensively to the third-highest run output against UCLA this season. Kennedy was 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Before heading to Eugene, Oregon, the Wildcats get a mid-week conference reprieve, albeit on the road, when they face Grand Canyon (33-9) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Phoenix.

