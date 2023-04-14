It wasn't exactly an opening of the floodgates, but a three-run second-inning home run by UCLA's Kennedy Powell of Arizona starter Aissa Silva allowed the No. 2 Bruins to get rolling downhill en route to an 8-0 win over the Wildcats Friday night at Hillenbrand Stadium.

The first of a three-game set in Tucson between the two long-time Pac-12 rivals, UCLA (37-4, 13-3 Pac-12) followed that second inning with a two-run homer by Maya Brady in the third, a solo shot by Aaliya Jordan in the fifth, and a two-RBI single by Jordan in the seventh.

The Wildcats scattered eight hits themselves, but left 10 on base and failed to cross home plate. It was the first time Arizona was shutout since a 10-0 loss to Stanford last May 13.

No. 24 Arizona (24-16, 3-10) and the Bruins are back at Hillenbrand Saturday at 1 p.m. before closing out the series Sunday at noon. Saturday's matchup is set for broadcast and live stream through the Pac-12's Oregon channel, while Sunday's game (like Friday's opener) will be nationally televised via Pac-12 Network.

Silva was pulled in the third before recording an out. The freshman's final numbers: five earned runs on five hits, with one strikeout in two-plus innings in the circle.

She made way for senior Ali Blanchard who allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out one in 4 ⅓ innings. Freshman Sydney Somerndike was spotless, with one strikeout, in ⅔ of an inning.

Out of the other dugout, UCLA's Megan Faraimo threw six innings of scoreless ball, giving up five hits and striking out six while walking one. Lauren Shaw threw one inning of relief work, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Arizona's offense scattered those seven hits, with freshman Dakota Kennedy the only UA player to record more than one hit, finishing 2 for 3. In all Arizona left 10 runners on base.

With nine hits themselves, the Bruins, for that matter, only had two batters end up with more than a single hit: Jordan, who went 3 for 4 with those three RBIs, and Anna Vines who was 2 for 3.

Former Wildcats Sharlize Palacios, catching for UCLA Friday night, and Janelle Meono in centerfield both went hitless in a combined five at bats in their former home park.

Both were starters for Arizona each of the last two seasons — they were key components of the UA's Women's College World Series team from a year ago — before transferring to UCLA after last season. Meono won the Pac-12 batting title as a sophomore in 2021 for the Wildcats after hitting .442 during the regular season that year.

The Pac-12's leading hitter this season going into Friday night, Arizona's Olivia DiNardo — she came in at .454, No. 14 nationally and tops among all Division I freshmen — went 0 for 4 Friday.