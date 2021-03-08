No. 22 UCF hands No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats first loss of season

The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats had no answer for pitcher Gianna Mancha on Monday.

Mancha (5-1) held UA to just three singles as No. 22 UCF blanked the visiting Wildcats 2-0 in Orlando, handing Arizona its first loss of the year after 12 wins.

The Knights (13-3) scored their runs on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth. Alyssa Denham (6-1) took the loss for Arizona, allowing one earned run on three hits in six innings.

UA visits winless Florida A&M at 3 p.m. Wednesday before a three-game series at No. 16 Florida State from Thursday through Saturday.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play at No. 8 Washington on March 19.