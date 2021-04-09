No. 9 Arizona softball team blasts five homers in win over New Mexico State

Friday night is always a good night for a home run party.
Arizona hit five to roll past New Mexico State, 11-5. Sharlize Palacios was the star, with two in back-to-back at bats. The 5-0 early lead should have been enough, but NMSU tied it with a five-run fourth inning, culminating in a Gabby Aragon home run.
There was no panic when Arizona saw its early lead disappear. Freshman Carlie Scupin homered on the very first pitch of the next inning. Freshman Allie Skaggs followed her lead, drilling one off the batter’s eye in center.
“We responded really well,” Palacios said. “This is what we need at this time in the season. We need to be giving the punches back when they’re thrown at us.”
Harper hit a towering shot to the left-field stands to end the scoring. It was Harper’s 85th career homer, 10 away from Lauren Chamberlain’s all-time record. Harper is currently tied for fifth all-time with former Arizona stars Leah Braatz and Laura Espinoza.
“I’m just having fun playing my game,” Harper said. “I’m really enjoying the success my teammates are having, and I’m living through them. This is an extra year, and I’m not taking anything for granted. Whatever happens, I’m leaving here as the happiest person ever.”
Catcher Dejah Mulipola is having a memorable season as well. She had two RBIs, bringing her total to 40 in just 28 games.
Nearly every Arizona hitter had a strong night, as the Wildcats totaled 13 hits. Leadoff Janelle Meono went 4 for 4, and Bella Dayton raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning.
All the fireworks hid a difficult night for ace Alyssa Denham, who allowed five runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings. The five runs tied a season high for the tall right-hander, who threw 12 scoreless innings over a four-game series at Stanford last week.
“She was having a hard time making small adjustments tonight,” coach Mike Candrea said. “There’s not much you can say. The kid that hit a home run, that was her first of the year.
“It wasn’t her best day, but she’ll respond the right way.”
Hannah Bowen rescued the Wildcats in relief, allowing just one hit over three scoreless innings. Bowen recorded a save for the appearance, a rarity in softball, but this time it was definitely earned.
“I had no fear when she went in there,” Harper said. “I was waiting for her to give another one of her signature fist pumps. She’s a workhorse, and I’m very proud of her, the way she has continued to compete.”
Fifth-year senior Reyna Carranco returned from her wrist injury to make a pinch-hit appearance. Candrea said he hoped to give her additional opportunities in Saturday’s doubleheader, facing New Mexico State again at 3 p.m. and the Mexico National Team, in an exhibition, at 6 p.m.
“Watching her swing the bat this week, it was encouraging there wasn’t any tentativeness,” Candrea said. “I think she’s right around the corner, ready to go.”