No. 9 Arizona softball team blasts five homers in win over New Mexico State

Nearly every Arizona hitter had a strong night, as the Wildcats totaled 13 hits. Leadoff Janelle Meono went 4 for 4, and Bella Dayton raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning.

All the fireworks hid a difficult night for ace Alyssa Denham, who allowed five runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings. The five runs tied a season high for the tall right-hander, who threw 12 scoreless innings over a four-game series at Stanford last week.

“She was having a hard time making small adjustments tonight,” coach Mike Candrea said. “There’s not much you can say. The kid that hit a home run, that was her first of the year.

“It wasn’t her best day, but she’ll respond the right way.”

Hannah Bowen rescued the Wildcats in relief, allowing just one hit over three scoreless innings. Bowen recorded a save for the appearance, a rarity in softball, but this time it was definitely earned.

“I had no fear when she went in there,” Harper said. “I was waiting for her to give another one of her signature fist pumps. She’s a workhorse, and I’m very proud of her, the way she has continued to compete.”