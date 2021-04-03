No. 9 Arizona softball team finishes off sweep of host Stanford

Alyssa Denham shut out Stanford on four hits as the No. 9-ranked Arizona softball team finished off a four-game sweep of the host Cardinal with a 2-0 victory Saturday.

Denham struck out three while walking only one in improving to 11-4.

UA also notched just four hits, but got its runs on an RBI double by Dejah Mulipola in the fourth and when Jessie Harper scored on a Stanford error in the seventh.

Arizona improved to 22-5 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12 with its eighth straight win. Stanford fell to 22-8, 3-3. UA will host the Bear Down Fiesta next weekend, starting with a 6 p.m. game Friday against New Mexico State (18-16).