No. 5 Arizona remains undefeated after beating Portland State, Western Michigan in Tempe

Fresh off two wins to open the season, No. 5 Arizona picked up two additional victories on the second day of the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe on Saturday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Wildcats (4-0) held off Portland State 6-3 before run-ruling Western Michigan 12-0 in five innings.

Portland State tied the UA 3-3 when shortstop Darian Lindsey slapped an RBI single before Arizona rallied. UA designated hitter Marissa Schuld hit her first career home run, a two-run shot that made it 5-3 in the top of the fourth inning. Schuld ripped an RBI double in the sixth inning, which proved to be enough to secure Arizona’s third win of the season.

Arizona junior Hanah Bowen pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Alyssa Denham (1-0) gave up one hit in relief.

Oklahoma transfer Mariah Lopez (3-0) pitched for Arizona in its second game, lasting four inning. Schuld pitched the fifth before the game ended via the mercy rule. Schuld and Lopez combined to allow two hits. In three appearances this season, Lopez has allowed six hits and struck out 20 batters.

As a team, Arizona has 44 hits, 33 runs and 31 RBIs in four games.