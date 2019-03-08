For the first time in program history, Arizona’s softball team hosted a No. 1-ranked team during the nonconference portion of its schedule. And that may have been enough to keep the Wildcats off balance.
Arizona ace Taylor McQuillin walked two batters after she struck out Florida State’s first hitter on three pitches. A double and a single later and the Seminoles were up two runs to start the game.
The reigning national champions went on to win 5-3 on Friday night in the first of a three-game series at Hillenbrand Stadium.
“I think we kind of went with the mindset like ‘oh, it’s Florida State, it’s Meghan King, it’s the No. 1 team, defending champs,’” UA center fielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza said. “I think we kind of went in thinking like that and not just thinking we need to play Arizona softball. And I think that’s kind of what kept us on our toes a little bit.”
If Arizona was blinded by the name on its opponent’s jersey, then the Wildcats may have bigger problems. At least according to coach Mike Candrea.
“This is Division I softball and if you’re going to compete for a national championship, that shouldn’t happen,” Candrea said. “You’re at Arizona, you’re at home, you’ve got all of your alumni here. Come on. I don’t care who’s got what names on what jerseys. There’s an opponent there and you gotta learn to play the opponent.”
Arizona stayed with the Seminoles, even after falling into a 2-0 hole early.
Palomino-Cardoza hit a double to the right-field wall during the third inning to bring in Hannah Martinez and Jenna Kean, who had reached base on a single and a walk, respectively.
The Seminoles responded in the following frame with a two-run homer by Cali Harrod.
McQuillin issued four consecutive free passes in the sixth inning — all with two outs. Although she recorded nine strikeouts, McQuillin walked seven batters while allowing six hits through six innings.
“The biggest thing is just the presence you have to have in big games that feeds enthusiasm throughout everyone,” Candrea said. “It’s something we have to work on.”
The Wildcats scored once more on a homer by Dejah Mulipola in the bottom of the sixth — her eighth home run of the season.
For Candrea, he was just glad to see his team could keep up with the reigning champs. The Wildcats will play Game 2 at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Like I told them, sometimes you stumble in the first game, but you come back the second game and you tie it all up. Then the third game is the rubber match,” Candrea said. “That’s how you got to play it. You’ve got to play one game at a time and three-game series are a little bit different because you’ve got the same opponent, so you’ve got to be able to make adjustments and we’ve got to play them.”