The Arizona softball team’s offense woke up late Sunday in time to top host California 4-1 and avoid losing the series against the Pac-12’s last-place club.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza doubled in two runs in the fifth to put UA up 2-1, and Rylee Pierce wrapped up the scoring with a two-run homer in the sixth.
Palomino-Cardoza, Pierce, Reyna Carranco and Hannah Martinez all had two hits for UA, which had 11 as a team.
Taylor McQuillin (19-5) allowed one run on seven innings while striking out seven to earn the win.
Cal fell to 26-25 overall and 4-16 in the Pac-12.
The No. 5-ranked Wildcats (40-8, 17-1) had their 21-game winning streak snapped in a 1-0 loss to the Golden Bears in nine innings Saturday.
UA next hosts No. 4-ranked Washington for a three-game series starting Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium. The three-game series will air on Pac-12 Arizona.