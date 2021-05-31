Not going out that way: Cats motivated by missing last year's WCWS due to COVID-19

Soaking in the moment

The freshmen will also be soaking up the moment in their first trip to OKC. The seniors, who have been there before, are sharing some tips on staying loose in front of the packed stadium. Harper said that the mantra that year was: Make sure your all your butterflies (are) in order.

“You want to make sure that when you step out on the field you have some nerves, you have some butterflies, but you want to make sure that you can be able to control that,” Harper said. “Because 14,000 people or however packed that (the) stands get, that’s a lot of people. … It’s going to be different, we got to be able to control our emotions, and be able to make sure that we’re prepared. We’re enjoying the moment or not letting it to get too big. But I think for right now it’s just playing our game. Trust in your stuff, trust in your teammates and know that you’ve put in the body of work, and you’ve earned this spot in the Women’s College World Series and you deserve to be here.“