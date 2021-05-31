Not going out that way: Cats motivated by missing last year's WCWS due to COVID-19

As things are opening up around the country and the Women’s College World Series will be played in front of a full ballpark — up to 12,000 fans — it’s easy to forget that we’re still in a pandemic.
This year hasn’t been easy for anyone, let alone the student-athletes.
In March of 2020, Arizona’s softball season was shut down, before the Pac-12 portion even got underway. It’s the main reason the “super seniors” decided to come back for their final season when the NCAA gave all spring sports participants an extra year that didn’t count against their eligibility.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza said, “we didn’t want to go out the way that that ended,” with only 25 games played in 2020 and missing out on the opportunity to bring home title No. 9 for the Wildcats.
Arizona now has another shot at winning it all, starting Thursday when No. 11-seeded UA (41-13) plays No. 3 seed Alabama (50-7) at 4 p.m. in Oklahoma City.
The road to Oklahoma City is never smooth. Yet, this was an especially bumpy ride off the field.
The Wildcats tested twice a week to make sure they could play. They were disciplined and determined to be playing in June, so they followed all the rules. Besides wearing masks in the dugout, they masked up outside of softball, stayed six feet apart and didn’t live a typical student life. The program didn’t have a positive COVID-19 case all season.
That’s why this season means even more for the Wildcats – even for longtime UA coach Mike Candrea, who has seen and gone through just about everything in the softball world. Yet he’s never seen anything like this.
“What was taken away from us, and not being able to play the game. It’s not often that kids ever get to that point until they’re done with their careers, but to put your senior year on hold and not know whether you’re going to play or not. I think it kind of woke everyone up,” Candrea said.
“I know we were just biting at the bit to get back together to get back on the field and Hillenbrand and play the game of softball. I think this staff and these players have done a tremendous job in doing what they needed to do to protect our bubble.
“Because you’ve seen it in other sports, and in softball, where things kind of blew up. It only took one or two staff members, or players to keep a team from getting to the field and play. That was the one thing that we were trying to protect. I’ve got to thank Bruce Johnston, our trainer, who’s done a wonderful job — testing us twice a week and taking care of the athletes. Our medical staff, the vision that our president, Dr. Robbins has had, being at the forefront as a cardiac surgeon. … he really gave us an opportunity to test our athletes frequently and I think that was a big part of getting through the season.“
Next opponent: Wildcats
Both UA and Alabama come in on winning streaks as both swept their opponents in the regionals and Super Regionals. However, Alabama’s is actually quite a bit longer. The Crimson Tide hasn’t lost since April 17 to Florida, and are 18-0 since then.
Alabama, behind Montana Fouts, eliminated Arizona in 2019. Fouts (25-3) is still around and still one of the best pitchers in the country, with a 1.49 ERA. She threw two shutouts in the three-game regionals and struck out 28 batters in 14 innings. She struck out another 11 batters against Kentucky in a Super Regional win.
None of that intimidates the Wildcats.
“I don’t think you ever forget a loss that a team gives you,” UA’s Jessie Harper said of Fouts’ three-hit shutout in that 2-0 win over the Wildcats two yeas ago.
“I definitely remember it — it’s etched in there (she points to her head). I won’t forget it. We are definitely just going to come out and just play our game. I think that’s really the key. … I’m really excited, it’s going to be a very fun experience.”
With both teams hot at the moment, Candrea said when you get to the WCWS, it’s really about you — not your opponent.
“Right now, it’s really not necessarily the opponent but how you play, and, if you execute the game in the circle and you execute the game offensively and defensively, then you got a chance to play with anyone,” Candrea said.
Soaking in the moment
After Arizona secured their spot in the WCWS with the win over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, there was a celebration on the field, starting with a dogpile. The party continued off the field with their go-to ice cream.
“I couldn’t sleep that night because I was still so pumped up,” freshman first baseman Carly Scupin said. “We just all had a lot of fun.”
The Tucson-native’s favorite flavor: chocolate chip cookie dough.
The freshmen will also be soaking up the moment in their first trip to OKC. The seniors, who have been there before, are sharing some tips on staying loose in front of the packed stadium. Harper said that the mantra that year was: Make sure your all your butterflies (are) in order.
“You want to make sure that when you step out on the field you have some nerves, you have some butterflies, but you want to make sure that you can be able to control that,” Harper said. “Because 14,000 people or however packed that (the) stands get, that’s a lot of people. … It’s going to be different, we got to be able to control our emotions, and be able to make sure that we’re prepared. We’re enjoying the moment or not letting it to get too big. But I think for right now it’s just playing our game. Trust in your stuff, trust in your teammates and know that you’ve put in the body of work, and you’ve earned this spot in the Women’s College World Series and you deserve to be here.“
Extra time in Fayetteville
Arizona stayed in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and practiced two more times at Bogle Park before heading to Oklahoma City. They will arrive Tuesday afternoon, take a COVID-19 test Wednesday morning and go to interviews with the NCAA and ESPN.
The Wildcats will get on the practice field Wednesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium from 5-5:50 p.m. and then step onto the actual field from 6-6:50 p.m.