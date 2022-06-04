Nothing cheesy about relationship between Arizona pitchers Hanah Bowen and Devyn Netz

Hanah Bowen, Devyn Netz.

Devyn Netz, Hanah Bowen.

It doesn’t matter what order you put them in the postseason, especially in the Women’s College World Series, they are dealing.

Two shutouts, five complete games.

Two starts in the WCWS and two relief appearances in back-to-back days that yielded five runs on nine hits, seven strikeouts and seven walks.

While those numbers might not jump out, these will: Bowen and Netz induced a combined 30 flyouts and groundouts out of the 56 batters they faced.

The pitchers are a main reason the Wildcats survived their first elimination game on Friday, defeating Pac-12 foe Oregon State, 3-1.

Now, Arizona (39-21) is preparing for what’s next: a Sunday afternoon game against Texas (44-20-1). First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Wildcats have won 100 games in 25 trips to the Women's College World Series. Pitching was the key to almost all of them. Debby Day started it in 1991, followed by Susie Parra (1993, 1994), Carrie Dolan (1996), Nancy Evans (1997), Jennie Finch (2001), Alicia Hollowell (2006) and Taryne Mowatt (2007).

This year's Wildcats don't have the dominant ace like Parra or Finch. Instead, they're using two talented pitchers to do the job. Bowen and Netz complement each other: Netz pitches down in the zone, while Bowen pitches up.

The two have been sharing the spotlight and enjoying every moment — even those seemingly tense ones.

“(It’s) not as nerve-wracking as it was trying to get here,” Netz said of her first WCWS start. “My nerves were pretty high against Mississippi State (in the Super Regionals), and I knew that coming in here, I have nothing to lose. I know I have 'Bo' in the bullpen, and I have a good offense, a good defense so it was just a matter of time. … I knew if I just trusted in my team, they're going to have my back."

Netz pitched five innings in Friday's WCWS over the Beavers. Bowen relieved her in the sixth, setting down three batters while throwing just seven pitches. Netz was the first one to celebrate with her.

Bowen said the pitchers are “feeding off each other,” bringing energy and competing.

Netz agreed.

"It's fun to compete with you, Bo," Netz said on Friday.

Still, there is a little more behind this strong relationship. The Wildcats' up-and-down season has been well-documented. The team started 0-8 in Pac-12 play and barely made the postseason before rolling through the regionals and Super Regional, going 5-0. Netz said it was a “rollercoaster of emotions.”

“This is all mental, and I don’t think people realize how mental it is versus how physical it is,” Netz said. “And mentally, it's way tougher, because it takes a toll on you and you have to compete very hard for seven innings straight, every single game.”

No one understands what it’s like to be in the circle like another pitcher.

“They want to complete (in) those games together. I think that helps a lot,” UA coach Caitlin Lowe said.

Bowen was completely in charge through five innings of Thursday's WCWS opener against Oklahoma State before surrendering a three-run homer in the sixth. The Cowgirls would go on to win, 4-2.

Faced with a similar situation Friday night, except with Netz cruising and Bowen warming up, Lowe went to the bullpen. The first-year head coach's decision might end up being a key moment for the Wildcats.

Here’s what Lowe saw on Friday: “I think they were starting to hit some balls hard. Our defense was doing a great job but then 'Bo' comes in and she provides a different look, just a different eye level. Anytime you can do that as a hitter, at least you have to make the adjustment to execute. I thought you (it was) just a good time for 'Bo' to come in fresh and Devin to come out on a high note, too.”

The Wildcats are all-in on Netz and Bowen. If it sounds cheesy, well, consider the way Lowe describes her pitchers.

“As slices of Swiss cheese, we've got our holes and our flaws. And you know, not everyone is perfect,” Lowe said. “As the block of Swiss cheese, we are perfect, this perfect chunk and piece together. They realized that they could do it together and have those weaknesses have those flaws. You know, we needed something up in the zone. Devyn doesn't throw that; that's not her specialty. 'Bo' comes in and she does it for her. That makes my heart happy that they're leaning on each other. And not just in the circle but all-around — offense, defense and in the circle.”

Sunday • What: Women's College World Series elimination game: Arizona vs. Texas • When: 4 p.m. • TV: ESPN2

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

