Ole Miss infielder Blaise Biringer transferring home, will play for Wildcats

  • Updated
061321-tuc-spt-springstars-p8

Blaise Biringer was stellar during her freshman season at Ole Miss, starting 55 games and playing in the NCAA Regionals at Hillenbrand Stadium.

 Doug Murray, Associated Pres

Former Ole Miss softball standout Blaise Biringer is coming home.

The Cienega High School product announced Sunday that she will be transferring to the UA and will play for first-year coach Caitlin Lowe.

Biringer, an infielder, played in 58 games as an Ole Miss freshman, hitting .337 with two home runs and 21 RBIs. The Rebels played in the NCAA Regionals at Hillenbrand Stadium.

