Ole Miss infielder Blaise Biringer transferring home, will play for Wildcats

Former Ole Miss softball standout Blaise Biringer is coming home.
The Cienega High School product announced Sunday that she will be transferring to the UA and will play for first-year coach Caitlin Lowe.
I’m coming back home! 🌵❤️I have decided to continue my academic and softball career at the University of Arizona. I love what this program represents. Thank you Coach Cait for giving me such an amazing opportunity.BEAR DOWN 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DUmEzyYM1i— B (@blaisenicoleb) September 12, 2021
Biringer, an infielder, played in 58 games as an Ole Miss freshman, hitting .337 with two home runs and 21 RBIs. The Rebels played in the NCAA Regionals at Hillenbrand Stadium.