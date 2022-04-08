 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL: OREGON STATE 4, NO. 20 ARIZONA 1

Oregon State shuts down UA to win opener of softball series

Jasmine Perezchica

Jasmine Perezchica

 Arizona Athletics

Oregon State's Sarah Haendiges allowed just three hits and an unearned run as the Beavers beat visiting Arizona 4-1 in the opener of a three-game series in Corvallis on Friday night.

Jasmine Perezchica scored on an error in the top of the first to put UA up 1-0, but Oregon State (30-8, 6-4 Pac-12) quickly answered with two runs in its half of the inning, then added single runs in the second and fifth.

Perezchica had two of Arizona's four hits on the night. The No. 20-ranked Wildcats (20-13, 1-9) were coming off their first Pac-12 victory Sunday when they won on a walk-off homer by Sharlize Palacios against Washington.

Hanah Bowen (7-6) took the loss for UA, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings. She walked five and struck out three.

The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday on Pac-12 Arizona.

