Owning OKC: Eventual champ UCLA ended UA's hopes for softball title in 1989

Editor’s note: For more than three decades, the UA has been one of college softball’s best teams, making 23 Women’s College World Series appearances and winning eight national championships. This is the next in a series looking back at the WCWS trips.
1989: Wildcats finish tied for third, again
What went down: For the second consecutive year, Arizona finished in a tie for third place. The Wildcats ran into UCLA in the elimination game, and Lisa Longaker (18-1, 0.64 ERA), pitched a two-hitter to pick up the 3-0 win. She shut out the Wildcats in both the 1988 and 1989 WCWS.
UCLA went on to win the national championship — defeating Fresno State again — after losing only four games the entire season.
UA beat Fresno State 12-0, lost to Oklahoma State 4-0 and then beat Oregon 4-0 in the first three games of the WCWS. Lisa Bautista (25-9) pitched a two-hitter in the win over the Ducks, while Julie Standering had three hits and Nicki Dennis added two hits and two RBIs.
Dennis and Kristin Gauthier a made the All-Tournament team for Arizona. The Wildcats finished 49-18.
From the archives: The Wildcats couldn’t get it done offensively in the elimination game, according to the Star the next day:
UCLA scored in the top of the third. Lorraine Maynez doubled with one out and later scored on a fielding error by second baseman Stephanie Salcido. The Bruins also scored in the sixth and seventh innings.
Arizona put runners on first and third with two out in the seventh, but Suzie Lady popped out.
After the WCWS: The College World Series was played in Sunnyvale, California, in 1988 and 1989. It was moved to its current home of Oklahoma City the following year.
The only other year it wasn’t played in Oklahoma City was 1996, when it was held in Columbus, Georgia, to be closer to Atlanta’s 1996 Olympic Games.
The big number: 12. Arizona set a record for most runs scored in a WCWS game with the win over Fresno State in the opener. The previous mark was held by UCLA with eight in 1983.
Gauthier drove in run No. 12 on a two-run single in the fifth. She brought in three runs total in the game. Dennis brought in four runs.
The runs came against All-American pitcher Terry Carpenter (30-6) and Carie Dever. Wildcats pitcher Doreen Juarez only gave up three singles.
“One of these things happen once in a lifetime,” UA coach Mike Candrea said after the win over the Bulldogs. “I think I’ll sit back and enjoy it for a while and then start thinking about tomorrow.”
In 2009, Arizona was involved in the game that broke this record — unfortunately, on the other end, as Alabama defeated UA 14-0 in five innings in Oklahoma City. The current record is 16, held by Florida from a game in 2011 when the Gators crushed Alabama 16-2 in five innings.
