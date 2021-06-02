Quick hands, a head for hitting has Jessie Harper on the cusp of softball history

Harper has been a slugging star since arriving on campus. As a freshman, she hit more home runs — 19 — than anyone. She followed that up with 18 as a sophomore and 29 as a junior. Harper blasted 10 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, and has put up 15 heading into Thursday’s WCWS opener.

It was in her rookie season that UA coach Mike Candrea knew that Harper would put up big numbers. Maybe not 90, but definitely big numbers.

“She’s got tremendous hands — got great hand-eye coordination. She’s got quick hands, and I watched her enough to see her hit some bombs that I knew damn well if she could catch up to the pitching here she would do the same thing” Candrea said. “But I did not predict that she was going to be a 90 home run hitter. We’ve had many unique home run hitters in our program. And if you really think about it, you know from Laura Espinoza Leah Braatz, Jenny Dalton, Kait — I mean, they’re all so different. For some of those kids, you knew that they were going to be able to hit a ball ballpark, but you don’t know how frequently that they can do that in game situations. …