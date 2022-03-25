Red-hot ASU drops UA softball team to 0-4 in Pac-12 play

UA will look for more improvement when the teams meet at 5 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on the Pac-12 Network.

“I think the biggest thing for us, which I think we’ve done a good job of, is staying together as a team,” said sophomore Carlie Scupin, who accounted for both of UA's runs Friday with a two-run homer. “I think just getting our confidence back and making sure we’re all kind of on the same page — making sure our defense is on when our pitching is on and our hitting is on. Just syncing it up.”

Still, Arizona needs to produce long-term solutions for its hitting problem. On Friday, the Wildcats managed only seven hits against the Sun Devils (23-5, 4-0). Arizona also struggled with errors, committing four throughout the night.

With how the game got started, it was clear this would be a tough game for Arizona.

Senior pitcher Hanah Bowen got the start, and then proceeded to throw 44 pitches in the first inning alone. After walking one batter and getting a second on base with a hit by pitch, Bowen got a visit in the circle. But that was then followed by a second walk to fill the bases.