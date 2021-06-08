Retiring Mike Candrea 'made Arizona softball the standard' during time as Wildcats' coach

Candrea said he initially planned to retire at the end of the 2020 season, but the coronavirus pandemic cut it short.

“Because of COVID I decided I wanted to come back and finish this,” Candrea said. “Actually, I was sitting at my desk and pulling out a tape measure. I was thinking about my dad, who passed away at 76. I don’t know why I did this, but I pulled out 76 inches (on a measuring tape) and took away 65 and that’s what I have left. I thought, ‘Geez, I have to do something.’”

Candrea told the Wildcats’ seniors and a few people close to him, but otherwise stayed quiet. He did not want a farewell tour.

“I knew that this would be the last year,” Candrea said. “It means a lot, because I promised them because I promised (the seniors) when I recruited them that I would see them through here. (Alyssa) Palomino(-Cardoza) in particular, because I coached Toni Mascarenas, her aunt. That’s always a big question in recruiting: ‘How long will you be here?’ As I got older, I got it more. For this group, I said I’d be here. I did not make the promises any more after that because I knew there would be a time when I was done.”