Return to Hillenbrand Stadium brings the memories flooding back for former Arizona Wildcat Leah O'Brien

It was a special night as USA softball — and Wildcat Dejah Mulipola — returned to Rita Hillenbrand Stadium to face this year's UA team.
Mulipola wasn’t the only Wildcat and Olympian who was back.
Jennie Finch, Lovie Jung, Alicia Hollowell, Nicole Giordano and Leah O’Brien Amico — just some of the greatest who ever played the game — came home.
For one night, Tucson was once again the center of the softball universe.
O’Brien-Amico, a lefty first baseman and outfielder, won three Olympic gold medals (1996, 2000 and 2004) and three National Championships with UA and was a three-time All-American. She is a member of the USA Softball Hall of Fame.
In 1996 she was the only college athlete on the Olympic roster. She finished her Wildcat career with this stat line: .428 batting average, 338 hits, 53 doubles, 181 RBIs and a .536 slugging percentage.
In between innings Tuesday, O'Brien-Amico sat down with the Star and shared what this night means to her, how she likes the new stadium and whether she thinks Finch can still pitch.
What does a night like this mean to you?
A: “It’s a dream come true because it's my two favorite teams. Some of the best experiences of my life happened on this field under coach Candrea and wearing the USA uniform.”
What is it like seeing Dejah Mulipola carry on Arizona’s Olympic tradition?
A: “I'm so excited for her. Because for me, I was a senior when I made my first Olympic team and had to redshirt my senior year — it's just a lot different now. Not only how they're doing the tour, so she has this opportunity to come home and play in front of her fans and all those people cheering for her, as well as to see her teammates. I didn't have that opportunity. When I was in college we did training on the other side of the country. But I'm just so excited for her to be able to represent her program as well as her country.”
What does it mean to come back tonight and get to spend time with some of your Wildcat and Olympic teammates?
A: “When softball season starts we all have a group text going back and forth. I know last weekend when the Oklahoma game was going on, Erika (Barnes) and a bunch of us were talking about the game and what was happening — she was giving us updates. To be able to come back with Erika, with Katie Swan, with Chrissy Gill, Jennie Finch and Lovie — all those former athletes who were some of the greatest to ever play the game — to experience it together, to me it makes it more special than coming alone. I wouldn’t want to come alone. I love this place but to me it’s much more special to do it together.”
How do you like the new Hillenbrand?
A: “I had the chance to come back last year and was just blown away. They did an amazing job. It's absolutely beautiful. I know how I felt playing on this field, but now to see the atmosphere bigger and better. It makes me so proud of this program and everything that coach Candrea has built.”
What did it mean to see coach Candrea hug Dejah Mulipola at home plate before the game?
A: “I watched that happen and you know after I won my first Olympic gold medal coach Candrea was in the stands. After the game I just went up to him and he gave me a kiss on my cheek and told me how proud he was and I thanked him for helping me become that athlete.
“To see him do that right there, I was picturing pretty much the same thing I experienced and know he’ll do the same with her again after she wins a gold medal.”
Has Team USA played the Wildcats before?
A: “In 2004 we were able to come through and that even though it was my third Olympics I was excited to be playing with Jennie Finch, Lovie Jung and Nicole Giordano was an alternate that year. For all of us to be Wildcats — up until that team I was the only Wildcat — I think it was just so special. Even though for me it had been seven years to walk back on the field again and to be representing the United States of America, that again is one of my best memories.”
Jennie Finch was throwing batting practice for Team USA and you and your teammates were watching. Do you think she could get out there and pitch right now?
A: “I think she could if she wanted to. It was so neat to see her out there. I do clinics with Jennie around the country and she still has it. I know for her it was an honor to throw to the current team. And even I think for every one of them. They know who Jennie is and what she means to the program — the United States of America Olympic team — and to our sport, in general. To me, that was a perfect full circle experience.”