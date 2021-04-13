Reyna Carranco ready to return following 'bizarre' injury that required surgery

Reyna Carranco received a standing ovation on Friday night, when she stepped into the batter’s box for the first time in over a month.

The fifth-year senior injured her thumb in the batting cages ahead of the Wildcat Invitational in February. She pinch-hit Friday against New Mexico State, started the next day at second base, and is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday, when the eighth-ranked Wildcats (24-5) host Grand Canyon in a nonconference doubleheader at Hillenbrand Stadium. First pitch for Game 1 is 4 p.m.

Carranco expressed frustration over her injury, which required surgery.

“It was a really random situation,” Carranco said. “The ball hit it, and it was just bizarre. I was just pretty hurt at the beginning, but then I really embraced my teammates and the team role. With that, I got to know more about my team and the game, and I’m thankful for that time.”

Bizarre injuries have played an unfortunate part in Carranco’s career. In 2018, Carranco was hit in the face by a pitch that broke her nose and caused a concussion. She was drilled again last year, breaking both of her thumbs.