Reyna Carranco ready to return following 'bizarre' injury that required surgery

Reyna Carranco received a standing ovation on Friday night, when she stepped into the batter’s box for the first time in over a month.
The fifth-year senior injured her thumb in the batting cages ahead of the Wildcat Invitational in February. She pinch-hit Friday against New Mexico State, started the next day at second base, and is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday, when the eighth-ranked Wildcats (24-5) host Grand Canyon in a nonconference doubleheader at Hillenbrand Stadium. First pitch for Game 1 is 4 p.m.
Carranco expressed frustration over her injury, which required surgery.
“It was a really random situation,” Carranco said. “The ball hit it, and it was just bizarre. I was just pretty hurt at the beginning, but then I really embraced my teammates and the team role. With that, I got to know more about my team and the game, and I’m thankful for that time.”
Bizarre injuries have played an unfortunate part in Carranco’s career. In 2018, Carranco was hit in the face by a pitch that broke her nose and caused a concussion. She was drilled again last year, breaking both of her thumbs.
“My attitude is just continuing to move forward,” Carranco said. “If it happens, it happens. I know I can overcome anything. I can achieve anything, and I just try to be positive and look toward the future. As long as there are games to play, I always have a chance.”
Meoño’s hot streak continues
Redshirt freshman Janelle Meoño carries a 15-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s doubleheader, but she may just be hitting her peak.
The speedy left fielder has recorded hit in seven straight at-bats, raising her average to a team-best .466.
“I am so amazed at her,” teammate Jessie Harper said. “She just goes up there and does everything so easily.”
That might be why Meoño has started 21 of the Wildcats’ last 24 games, including 15 straight. She hits leadoff.
Lopez out of her slump
Mariah Lopez’s strong Saturday performance — five shutout innings in a win over New Mexico State — did not go unnoticed.
“That was good,” coach Mike Candrea said. “Pitchers are funny creatures. They internalize everything and sometimes they internalize too much. Number one, you can’t be scared to fail when you’re a pitcher. And No. 2, you have to have some sort of routine that will eliminate distractions. When she’s been able to do that, she’s so much better.”
Lopez, a fifth-year senior, had allowed eight earned runs in her last seven innings before Saturday. She still has the highest ERA of her career, at 2.12, after posting a 1.38 ERA with an 11-2 record with the Wildcats last season.