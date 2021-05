Scores and schedules for the eight Super Regional softball matchups

The schedule for the eight Super Regional matchups, as Florida State has already clinched a Women's College World Series berth and No. 2-seeded UCLA won an elimination game Friday night to force a Game 3:

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

No. 16 Washington at No. 1 Oklahoma

At Norman, Okla.

Friday: Oklahoma 4, Washington 2

Saturday: Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Washington (45-13), noon (Ch. 9)

x-Sunday: Oklahoma vs. Washington, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

James Madison at No. 8 Missouri

At Columbia, Mo.

Friday: James Madison 2, Missouri 1

Saturday: Missouri (41-16) vs. James Madison (38-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Sunday: Missouri vs. James Madison, 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. (TBD)