Despite having only one returning pitcher on staff, Arizona has more pitching depth than it has in any of the last few seasons.

Devyn Netz, the Wildcats’ ace in the circle, will be complemented by four newcomers — freshmen Aissa Silva and Sydney Somerndike, and transfers Ali Blanchard and Brianna Hardy.

With Izzy Pacho shifting back to her familiar catching position this season, she gave the Star the rundown on this year’s staff:

Devyn Netz

Year: Junior

High school: Ironwood Ridge (transferred from Pasadena (Calif.) Maranatha for senior year)

Pitches: Right

Last season: 15-7, 3.45 ERA, 83 strikeouts in 136 innings; three saves, three shutouts, seven complete games; held opponents to .244 average; won two games with a 1.22 ERA in 2022 postseason play

Kudos: 2021’s No. 6 recruit by Extra Inning Softball; two-time first team all-state at Maranatha

Key pitches: Changeup, drop ball, rise ball and curve

Pacho’s scouting report: “She’s my rock. We’ve gone through some tough times together — even our relationship together. Just saying, ‘I trust you; you trust me.’ We’re both super competitive. At first, we butted heads a little bit because maybe we thought we were getting in the way of each other. But really, we were both trying to get to the same place. Now we can just look at each other and it’s like, ‘You’re good. We got it. Let’s just go win.’ She definitely has matured and grown so much these past few years. I’m so proud of her. Win or lose, I know she’s giving it her all. She’s got some nasty pitches right now, and I definitely don’t like hitting off of her. but catching, I will do it all day.

“She has a nasty changeup — fools me, even when I am catching her. She has a good drop ball; she throws good curve. Her rise is jumping. It reminds me of (former UA standout) Taylor McQuillin’s — it’s good. “

Sydney Somerndike

Year: Freshman

High school: Villa Park, Calif.

Pitches: Right

Last season: 14-1, 0.69 ERA, 179 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings

Kudos: Ranked No. 5 pitcher/utility by Extra Inning Softball; 2022 Orange County Pitcher of the Year

Key pitch: Rise ball

Pacho’s scouting report:”Sydney also has a nice rise ball. It’s nasty. It jumps. Even as a freshman, she stands on the mound (and) takes charge. Even when she’s getting hit ... there’s always fight. That’s what we need. We need someone that’s going to step on the mound and fight. I’m looking forward to seeing her more and seeing how much she grows.”

Ali Blanchard

Year: Senior transfer from Princeton

High school: Moses Brown, Rhode Island

Pitches: Right

Last season: 10-4, 2.78 ERA, 155 strikeouts (led Ivy League) in 110 2/3 innings; 21 saves, three complete games, held opponents to .212 average

Kudos: First-team All-Ivy League; Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018

Key pitch: Curveball

Pacho’s scouting report: “She spins the ball like I have never seen. Her curveball spin is like the purest curve spin. I think from fall to now she has she has gained that presence on the mound. I think it lacked a little bit at the beginning, but now it’s like she steps on the mound (and) you know she’s there to strike you out or to get you to roll over. I think her purpose on the mound is there. And she’s just a great person. It’s nice to be able to look at somebody and say, ‘I respect you and I know you’re trying so let’s go.’”

Briana Hardy

Year: Senior transfer from Phoenix College

High school: Sierra Vista Buena

Pitches: Right

Last season: 42-1, 1.18 ERA, 390 strikeouts in 231 1/3 innings and 15 shutouts; over three-year career: 119-3 record, 1.17 ERA, 1,217 strikeouts

Kudos: NJCAA All-America; two-time NCJAA champion; three-time NJCAA Pitcher of the Year; two-time NJCAA Player of the Year

Key pitches: Rise ball and changeup

Pacho’s scouting report:”I’ve known Breezy since we were probably 10 years old. I caught her on Sun Cats (club team) for a long time. I wanted to go to college with her, but our paths just went different ways. I am so happy I fought for her to come here. She thought she was done pitching, and I was like, ‘No, you’re not. You’re coming (to Arizona).’ She’s had a little bit of struggles, but she has some junk. I think it can keep hitters off-balance. … It’s nice to see her out here and competing and holding her own.”

Aissa Silva

Year: Early-enrollee freshman

High school: Elk Grove, Calif. (graduated from Mountain View)

Pitches: Left

Last season: 19-6, 0.54 ERA, 320 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings; in three years: 35-9, 552 strikeouts in 310 2/3 innings, 0.56 ERA

Kudos: 2022 NorCal Pitcher of the Year; No. 6 recruit overall by Extra Inning Softball

Key pitches: Curveball and changeup

Pacho’s scouting report: “Aissa was definitely nervous when she came in. She has it in her. Missing fall (semester and training season) is really tough for anybody, and she’s handled it pretty well. She merged with the team, and we just gelled together. I think we had a good foundation. She got thrown in, and she just was like, ‘OK, what do I need to do?’ She’s going to get hit, but I think she also has that fire in her belly to say, “OK, give me another one. Who’s next?’ Instead of dwelling on the failures or the pitches or whatever. She’s just ready to learn, and she’s going to play a key role for us making it far this year.”

Arizona Softball in the Candrea Classic Feb. 9: UA vs. Long Beach State, 6 p.m. Feb. 10: UA vs. Kansas, 4 p.m. Feb. 10: UA vs. Long Beach State, 6 p.m. Feb. 11: UA vs. North Carolina State, 3 p.m. Feb. 12: UA vs. North Caroline State, 12 p.m. Where: Hillenbrand Stadium Watch: UA Live Stream