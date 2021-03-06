Second-ranked Wildcats stay unbeaten with mercy-rule win over South Florida

After waiting out a long weather delay, the No. 2-ranked Arizona softball team stayed unbeaten with an 11-1 mercy-rule win over host South Florida on Saturday.

The game was pushed back five hours in Tampa, and UA (11-0) led only 2-0 going into the fifth inning before exploding for nine runs.

Sharlize Palacios and Allie Skaggs had three-run homers in the inning, and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza added a two-run blast to make it 11-0.

Leadoff hitter Janelle Meono went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, while Jessie Harper was 2 for 2 with two walks.

Alyssa Denham (5-0) went the distance, striking out six and allowing three hits.

The teams meet again at 11 a.m. Sunday as the Wildcats continue their week-long tour of Florida.