Seventh-inning sac fly eliminates Wildcats from Women's College World Series, ends season

Arizona’s 2021 softball season is over. And Mike Candrea’s legendary career as the Wildcats' coach may be, too.

Cassidy Davis lifted a sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Florida State beat the Wildcats 4-3 in Saturday’s Women's College World Series elimination game in Oklahoma City. The sac fly off reliever Mariah Lopez came following a FSU single and a one-out error by the Wildcats, and eliminated the UA from its 24th Women’s College World Series appearance.

The Wildcats were on the hunt for their ninth WCWS championship under Candrea, who is widely rumored to be retiring after 36 seasons at the UA. ESPN cameras followed Candrea as he removed the lineup card from the dugout, packed his bag and departed to the clubhouse following the loss. Pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney sniffed back tears as he did.

Arizona tied the game in the top of the seventh, when Carranco drove home Janelle Meoño from first with one out. With the go-ahead run on second base, Jessie Harper reached on an infield single, with the runner freezing at second. Dejah Mulipola and Sharlie Palacios then both grounded out.