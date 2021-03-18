Seventh-ranked Wildcats to open Pac-12 play with series against No. 6 Washington

Arizona’s softball team will open Pac-12 play this weekend with a battle of two top-10 teams. The seventh-ranked Wildcats will play at No. 6 Washington in a four-game series that begins Friday night in Seattle; the series opener stats at 6 p.m., and will air nationally on ESPNU. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday and a finale on Sunday; the first of Saturday’s two games will count as a nonconference tilt.

The Wildcats recently returned from Florida, where they went 4-3 over eight games. They fell to No. 22 UCF once and No. 15 Florida State twice.

Arizona and Washington last met in the 2019 Women’s College World Series, where the Wildcats defeated the Huskies 3-1 in eight innings. Home runs from Jessie Harper and Dejah Mulipola proved to be the difference.

Both Harper and Mulipola are still a part of the Wildcats’ lineup. Harper hit her 80th career home run last week against FSU.

Includes information from a news release.