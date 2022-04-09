 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL: OREGON STATE 3, NO. 20 ARIZONA 1

Sharlize Palacios' homer not enough as Wildcats lose at Oregon State

Sharlize Palacios

Sharlize Palacios

 Arizona Athletics

The Arizona softball team was held to just one hit in losing for the 10th time in 11 games Saturday, falling 3-1 at Oregon State.

No. 20-ranked UA (20-14, 1-10 Pac-12) scored its only run on a Sharlize Palacios homer in the fourth. UA led 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when the Beavers (31-8, 7-4) scored all three of their runs.

Frankie Hammoude gave Oregon State the lead with a two-run double in the fifth to make it 3-1.

Madi Elish (4-3) took the loss, allowing seven hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Oregon State pitcher Mariah Mazon (12-3) went the distance, striking out 11 and walking four.

The teams will wrap up the series at 11 a.m. Sunday on Pac-12 Arizona.

