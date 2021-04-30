Short series against Cal could help position Wildcats for postseason play

The Arizona Wildcats cleared an important hurdle Friday, when they were selected by the NCAA as one of 20 potential host regional sites.
Now comes the more difficult part: Proving they belong at home this postseason.
Usually, the top 16 teams host a regional and if they advance, the top eight host a super regional. Eight teams total make the Women’s College World Series, played annually at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
During a normal season, Arizona would not know its postseason destination until it was done playing; the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced this year’s sites early “due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”
There weren’t many surprises, as the list of 20 included every team in the top 20 except for Louisiana-Lafayette. A whopping eight teams are from the Southeastern Conference, compared to the Pac-12’s five, and the ACC and Big 12 each scored three spots. The NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity, although it may vary at each site. The final bracket, along with the host sites, will be announced May 16.
For the No. 9 Wildcats (31-8, 9-5) to show they deserve not only a regional but also a super regional, they need to keep winning games. That can be really tough if there aren’t games to play.
That almost happened this weekend, as COVID-19 concerns within Cal’s program resulted in an agreement to play two games instead of four. Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, with the finale scheduled for noon Sunday.
“We settled on two games, because that’s all they could play with the amount of players that they have that are able to play,” Arizona coach Mike Candrea said. “At this stage, and with what we’ve been through, it’s kind of hard to play hardball with people. You have to have a little compassion for what they’re going through. Whatever they suggested they could do is better than none.”
The Golden Bears (16-12, 3-6) haven’t played since the weekend of April 11, when they won three of four against Utah.
While the Wildcats waited for details to emerge, they practiced. The uncertainty “didn’t really change our mindset,” first baseman Carlie Scupin said. “We prepare the same every week and we were still preparing for Cal even though we weren’t quite sure we were going to play them.”
After the Cal series, Arizona will play four games at No. 8 Oregon. Then the Wildcats return home for a four-game series against No. 2 UCLA to end the regular season. Those eight games will likely decide whether Rita Hillenbrand Stadium hosts an extra weekend, or two, of softball this year. But getting a little more playing time in before those pivotal contests could make all the difference.
“This is going to be a really good test for us to build our confidence, get ready and work on things we need to work on,” catcher Sharlize Palacios said. “Two games are better than none.”