Short series against Cal could help position Wildcats for postseason play

That almost happened this weekend, as COVID-19 concerns within Cal’s program resulted in an agreement to play two games instead of four. Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, with the finale scheduled for noon Sunday.

“We settled on two games, because that’s all they could play with the amount of players that they have that are able to play,” Arizona coach Mike Candrea said. “At this stage, and with what we’ve been through, it’s kind of hard to play hardball with people. You have to have a little compassion for what they’re going through. Whatever they suggested they could do is better than none.”

The Golden Bears (16-12, 3-6) haven’t played since the weekend of April 11, when they won three of four against Utah.

While the Wildcats waited for details to emerge, they practiced. The uncertainty “didn’t really change our mindset,” first baseman Carlie Scupin said. “We prepare the same every week and we were still preparing for Cal even though we weren’t quite sure we were going to play them.”