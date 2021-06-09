Softball coaches, including Mike Candrea: NCAA can do better with gender equality

“Little things for instance," he said. "When we have a (NCAA) regional, baseball gets 44 dozen baseballs per regional, 22 dozen for super regional. We get eight for regional, six for super regionals. Is that just because the balls are bigger? We go through as many balls as they do. There are questions I have. I think the product has arrived.

“I got to the World Series and it’s the worst hotel we stayed in all year. That shouldn’t happen. I go to practice and we have two buckets of balls and screens that don’t protect us. As a coach, I think I can help. We’ve got to take care of the product — the product is the players.”

The NCAA declined an interview request for this story, saying it wants to keep the focus on the athletes. Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships, said the Division I Softball Committee that handles the format and scheduling includes active coaches and administrators from around the country.

There are questions, and not just about scheduling. The women don’t have showers at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. And Gasso pointed out before the tournament that there are no indoor batting facilities for the women.

The men have those things.