Softball stunner: Ex-UA stars Sharlize Palacios, Janelle Meoño transfer to UCLA

Two of Arizona’s top softball players are joining the Wildcats’ biggest rivals.

Catcher Sharlize Palacios and outfielder Janelle Meoño have joined the Bruins as transfers, UCLA announced Monday afternoon. UCLA is also adding former Oregon infielder Rachel Cid.

Palacios and Meoño were keys as Arizona qualified for both the 2021 and 2022 Women’s College World Series. They entered the transfer portal July 1, according to reports.

The transfers are bound to stoke the rivalry between UCLA and Arizona, who have combined to win 20 Women’s College World Series championships over the years. The Bruins’ 12 titles are the most of any team in the country; Arizona, with eight, ranks second. The NCAA vacated UCLA’s 1995 national championship because Bruins used an ineligible player; they beat Arizona in the title game.

(tncms-inline)1554210683696205824[0](/tncms-inline)

In her UA career, Palacios — a native of the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista — played in 129 games, hitting 39 homers with 129 RBIs. Her .715 slugging percentage ranks fifth in UA history.

“Sharlize is one of the best catchers in the college game and is catching for Team USA this summer,” UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said in a news release. “She brings strong leadership skills, swings a powerful bat and has two years of Women’s College World Series experience. She would impact our lineup immediately with our pitchers and at the plate.”

Meoño hit .439 in 2021, winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors and claiming the Pac-12 batting title. She was slowed by a lower leg injury as a sophomore, but still managed a .291 average over 36 games — 34 of them in center field. The Haceinda Heights, California, native played in 102 games as a Wildcat, hitting .354.