Sydney Somerndike’s five innings of two-hit, one-run ball alongside a fourth-inning grand slam from Allie Skaggs paced No. 16 Arizona Softball to a 9-1, run-rule win over Cal-State Bakersfield Wednesday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Somerndike retired 10 straight Roadrunners to start the game, and finished with five strikeouts to earn the complete game victory, improving to 3-1 in the circle for the season. The only blemish to Somerndike’s state line came on a solo shot by Bakersfield’s Karissa Munsey in the top of the fifth.

Arizona (11-5) only had four hits on the day, but the Roadrunners (3-16) walked eight Arizona batters – two apiece to Carlie Scupin, Skaggs and Sophia Carroll, and once to Dakota Kennedy.

Skaggs’ bases-clearing knock was her first home run of the season as part of a seven-run fourth inning for the Wildcats. Olivia DiNardo finished 2 for 3 on the day to improve her season average to .400 on the nose.

The game was initially slated for a 6 p.m. start Wednesday, but was moved up to 4 p.m. due to the expectation of inclement weather in Tucson.

The Wildcats remain home for this weekend’s Hillenbrand Invitational, a showcase featuring Arizona, Nebraska, Weber State, Texas A&M-Commerce and Cal-State Northridge.