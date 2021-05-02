Sparked by Reyna Carranco's first homer, No. 9 Wildcats blast Cal

On Sunday, California sent out pitcher Chloe Romero for the second straight day, and the Arizona batters were ready.

The No. 9-ranked Wildcats (33-8, 11-5) chased Romero from the circle with only one out in the second inning during the 11-1 run-rule victory. That big second inning, which included nine runs on 10 hits and an error, sealed Arizona’s 30th-straight home win and its 14th run-rule victory at home in 24 games this season.

“Because we saw her (Saturday), I think we had a little more of an advantage,” Reyna Carranco said. “We were kind of surprised she was throwing again.”

Carranco sparked the onslaught with a two-run homer in the first inning. It was her first home run of the season, partly due to missing more than a month with a thumb injury. The pint-sized second baseman has always brought an unexpected amount of pop, tallying 10 home runs and 46 extra-base hits over her five-year career.

“I’m so excited to have Reyna back,” Jessie Harper said. “She is so truly amazing. She healed up super quick. I never hear her complain about a single thing. She is a grinder and just stepped in there like she never missed a day.”