'Sparkplug' Paige Dimler brings big power to Wildcats' lineup as a freshman

The bond between Dimler and Lowe grew quickly. Dimler peppered Lowe with questions about what she needed to work on; what Lowe was noticing and what she wanted to see in Dimler.

Dimler started out as a slap-hitter, in part, she says, because she was “fast enough to get away with it.” Advice from Candrea that put an end to her slapping days.

“He was like, ‘You’re fast, but not that fast,’” Dimler said with a laugh.

These days, the freshman wants to develop into a complete hitter — one who can hit to all fields and adjust at the plate to the top pitchers. Dimer said she’s “not worrying about being better than one of my teammates or whatever the case may be, but being the best version of myself and getting better every day.”

Lowe was happy to hear that.

“That’s a lot of maturity coming from a freshman, because if I could give anyone advice coming in here, it would be that it’s not to look at the wall and try to be Jenny Dalton or Jennie Finch. It’s to come in and be themselves and we preach that here a lot,” Lowe said.