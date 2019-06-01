Arizona's players file into the park, ready to play Alabama in an elimination game on Day 3 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Weather delays forced the game to start more than two hours late.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats will play their Women's College World Series game tonight — two-plus hours later than originally scheduled but earlier than they had feared. 

The elimination game between Arizona and Alabama will start at 8:38 p.m., Tucson time. The game will be shown on ESPN. 

A three-hour weather delay midway through the Washington-Minnesota game  wreaked havoc on the "Survival Saturday" schedule in Oklahoma City. 

Washington beat Minnesota 5-3 in a game that finished at 2:50 p.m., Tucson time. The Florida-Alabama game that followed started at 3:20 p.m. and ended just after 5:30 p.m. Washington then blanked Oklahoma State 1-0 in a game that took less than two hours to play. 

Weather forecasts call for a 15 percent chance of rain the rest of the day. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles