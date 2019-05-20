Arizona's Super Regional softball series against Ole Miss will start on Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium, the school announced. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., and the game will air on ESPNU.
The best-of-three series will continue Saturday at 5 p.m. with a game shown on ESPN2; a winner-take-all Game 3, if necessary, will start at 5 p.m. Sunday and be shown on ESPNU. The winner of the weekend series will advance to next week's Women's College World Series, played in Oklahoma City.
The sixth-ranked Wildcats advanced somewhat easily through a Tucson Regional that included Auburn, Colorado State and Harvard. Eleventh-ranked Ole Miss had a harder time; the Rebels lost once in the the double-elimination tournament, then had to win three win-or-go-home games. Sunday's 5-4 win over Louisiana-Lafayette came after the team trailed 4-3 in the seventh inning.
Click on the attached links for more coverage from the Wildcats' regional romp.
