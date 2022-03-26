Sun Devils blast four homers in mercy-rule win over Wildcats softball team

As far as who’s stepping up to try to get the Wildcats out of the current rut, the center fielder said everyone is.

“I think we’re all in it together and we’re going to work little by little,” Koutsoyanopulos said.

Saturday night’s performance was made a little more disappointing following the hitting progress the Wildcats had made a night prior, when they scored two runs and got seven hits coming off a scoreless weekend at UCLA.

Jasmine Perezchica and Blaise Biringer provided the Wildcats’ only two hits in Game 2 of the series. The Sun Devils had five players with two hits each.

“I think we didn’t control everything we can control today,” UA coach Caitlin Lowe said. “I thought (Friday) we stepped in the box hungry — we took pitches that weren’t ours and were all over things that we could hit. And today, we felt like we had to swing at all strikes instead of the ones we were hunting for.”

With heavy roster turnover, young players and a new head coach, there’s a lot of growing pains happening.