Arizona’s Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza ran her hand through the dirt and took a deep breath.
She was too early on the last pitch. But in her previous at bat, she blasted her sixth homer of the season well beyond the center-field wall. So when she stepped back in, with two on and one out in the fourth, the fans at Hillenbrand Stadium believed something big was about to happen.
Palomino did, too.
That belief betrayed her as the junior, batting close to .400, swung hard at a rise ball at nearly eye-level for strike three.
The Wildcats went on to beat Drake 4-0 behind a complete-game two-hit shutout from Taylor McQuillin and three home runs, by Palomino, Dejah Mulipola and Tamara Statman. But that at-bat by Palomino, where a mere single would have plated another run, served as a reminder for what has been ailing No. 12 Arizona (10-5) this season.
“That goes back to our team trying to keep it loose,” Palomino said. “We let the game get quick on us and we’re like, ‘Oh no, I’ve got to be the one to get the hit.’ Once our team fully gets there, we’ll be unstoppable.”
Arizona now has 25 home runs on the season, and the pitching staff entered Thursday having allowed the fewest walks and second-fewest hits in the Pac-12. That should result in a better record than 10-5.
But run production outside of the long ball has been an issue.
The Wildcats have scored 45 of their 80 runs by hitting it over the fence, and in five games this season, including Thursday’s, they have scored all their runs that way.
That includes losses to South Florida, Florida and NC State.
The up and down performance Thursday came as a surprise to coach Mike Candrea, who said the team had a “really good batting practice” Wednesday night.
“Our approach last night was trying to simplify our approach at the plate,” Candrea said. “That’s our nemesis right now, and why we do over swing. We’re trying to match power with power, and it doesn’t work that way.”
McQuillin has proven capable of carrying this team in the meantime.
Drake received votes in the latest NFCA Coaches poll, and even entered the game with a better record than the Wildcats. The Bulldogs (10-5) had beaten No. 14 Arkansas and lost by just two runs to No. 22 Auburn earlier this season. Yet, even while struggling to locate some of her pitches, allowing four walks, McQuillin struck out 10 and didn’t allow a runner to reach third base.
“Taylor didn’t have her best stuff tonight, but I think competed really well and gave us a chance to win,” Candrea said. “She’s been impressive. She’s thrown all the tough games. I’m happy with where she’s at right now.”
Arizona begins play in the Wildcat Invitational with a rematch against Drake at 4 p.m. Friday before hosting Kent State at 6:15 p.m.