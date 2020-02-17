Thanks to a great work ethic and constant improvement, Arizona softball player Malia Martinez has put it all together

When Arizona coach Mike Candrea says that he continues to be impressed by a player, that’s pretty heady stuff.
After all, he’s coached some of the best who have ever played college softball at UA and for the USA Olympic team.
And if you know anything about the man who has coached at Arizona for 34 years and counting, he’s a straight shooter.
Yet, senior third baseman Malia Martinez seems to take it all in stride. While she takes the compliment in, this all-around player doesn’t get too high from it.
“My biggest thing is just being where your feet are,” Martinez said.
She doesn’t let any outside talk get in her head when she steps between the lines. Her approach is simple — focus on the task at hand.
“When we're throwing in the beginning, I really try to work on having good throws, proper spin, and hitting my partner in the chest,” Martinez said. “For ground balls, I really try to like take pride in that and I try to make a goal to not bobble any balls throughout that time.
"So, focusing on one thing and then moving on to the next and taking pride in each drill. I think really helps me work on certain things at a time and not get too overwhelmed.”
The No. 4-ranked Wildcats (9-1) will all use this approach when they host the USA Olympic team – and their teammate Dejah Mulipola – at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hillenbrand Stadium.
The focus has paid off. Since settling into third as a starter – her freshman year she played behind Katiyana Mauga, the UA and Pac-12’s all-time home run leader – her numbers, both offensively and defensively, have steadily improved.
This offseason she worked on making quicker adjustments and has been watching specific at-bats to see “which counts work best for me” and seeing how she can consistently improve them.
Even though it’s early in the season, at the plate her batting average is .at 345, she is slugging .586, has she has six runs, six RBIs and four doubles. Last year, she hit .339 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 62 games.
Candrea said that the key for her offensive output is her quick hands and that she “can see the ball a little bit deeper. She's learned to hit the ball to all fields, which has helped her.”
Whether she’s up at bat or in the field her teammates have complete trust in her. With a .952 fielding percentage and only one error to date, it’s easy to see why.
“Every time I see a ball get hit to third base, I automatically am already waiting for the third out," said pitcher Alyssa Denham. "I'm already halfway in the dugout because I know that Malia is about to make a play. I have so much confidence in her."
Candrea said Martinez, who will play a big role for the Wildcats this season, is playing with confidence.
“She understands the game, understands what she needs to do, but she's got a really good work ethic,” he said. “I think right now what you're seeing is just the fruitions of all her hard work. And her opportunities at Arizona to be able to be in that lineup and be among some good players and she's improved a lot.
"She's improved -- in the weight room, she's improved with her skills, (her) skillset. She's a great teammate. I can't think of anyone that I'm cheering more for than Malia Martinez to have a great year because she definitely deserves that.”