'The best birthday': Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza delivers as Wildcats beat Arkansas, advance to 24th WCWS

“There’s no doubt this is a moment in time in my life that I will never forget because of what we’ve had to go through,” Candrea said. “No. 1, what was taken away from us in not being able to play the game (last year). Not often do kids gets to that point until they’re done with their careers, but to put your senior year on hold and not know whether you’re going to play or not, I think it kind of woke everyone up and I know we were just biting at the bit to get back together — to get back on the field at Hillenbrand (Stadium) and play the game of softball.”

Candrea applauded his team for peaking at the right time. The Wildcats are a perfect 5-0 in the postseason. They trailed in the Super Regional for less than one inning.